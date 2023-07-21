Long awaited improvements to Cardinal Drive, the entrance to three Scott County schools and Brooking Park, are underway.
‘It’s been a long time coming,” said Georgetown City Engineer Eddie Hightower. “There is a lot that goes into projects like this, but I’m excited where we are.”
The project will widen the road from the US 25 entrance to Cumberland Drive, a back entrance to the Colony subdivision, create turn lanes and add curbs and gutters. The $2.1 million project is funded by a federal grant. A corroded sewer pipe was discovered during the project and will be replaced, adding $7,350 to the project. That change order was approved Monday during a special session of the city council.
With the schools scheduled to open mid-August, the pressure is one to complete the project.
“Pray for clear weather,” Hightower said. “Actually, we are on schedule, and trying hard to get the project completed by the time school starts. The drainage work is complete, the curbs and gutters are done. I am really pleased with how it is going.”
It has taken over five years to get to this point, but a lot of work and study has gone into traffic flows, Hightower said.
“The focus has been the pinch points, where traffic backs up,” he said.
Parent drop off locations have been reconfigured as traffic will be redirected behind Scott County High School and Scott County Middle School with wider roads and turn lanes created to ease the congestion.
“When we are done, it will be whole new road, milled, resurfaced, wider roads with turn lanes,” Hightower said. “The reconfiguration will enable cars to get off Cardinal Drive.”
The federal grant is designed for projects that will reduce pollution by easing or preventing automobiles from idling in place.
Scott County High School, Scott County Middle School and Phoenix Horizon are the schools impacted by the road improvements. Several thousand students attend the three schools when in session. Scott County Schools are expected to start Aug. 16.