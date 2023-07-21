construction

Work is underway on Cardinal Drive, the main road to three Scott County schools and Brooking Park. Here, workers are paving near the entrances to Scott County High School entrance and the park.

 News-GraphiC Photo By Mike Scogin

Long awaited improvements to Cardinal Drive, the entrance to three Scott County schools and Brooking Park, are underway.

‘It’s been a long time coming,” said Georgetown City Engineer Eddie Hightower. “There is a lot that goes into projects like this, but I’m excited where we are.”

map

Above is an exhibit map of the Cardinal Drive project. The map shows the Cardinal Drive improvements and the parent and school bus drop off improvements around the rear of Scott County Middle and Scott County High Schools.

