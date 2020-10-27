Scott County High School’s Cardinal band held a park-n-play concert last Thursday at the high school.
Family members and others in attendance lined their cars up in the back parking lot with their windows down, lawn chairs out and heads sticking out of the sunroof to listen to the concert. Roughly three long lines of cars filled the parking lot.
Honks counted as the audience applause for this unique concert experience.
The band stood spread out in the grass playing popular tunes from this year along with some classics.
The songs performed were: “Blinding Lights,” “Hooked on a Feeling,” “Let’s Groove,” “Johnny B. Goode,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Never My Love,” “Hot Time in the Old Town Tonight” and the fight song.
