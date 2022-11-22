A new cross sits atop Cardome.
Last Friday, a crew took the newly constructed 75-pound gold cross up to the top of Cardome, replacing one that had deteriorated and fallen apart.
John Carter, the craftsman that assembled the cross, said building the steel cross took roughly 25 hours.
“I’m honored to (build the cross), number one,” Carter said. “It’s for God’s greater glory.
“It’s just gonna be an honor, kind of a legacy to leave behind. And I think people will enjoy looking up and seeing this. Especially when the sun hits that gold paint, it should be really, really beautiful.”
Carter is glad to be using a gift God gave him in his projects for church, the community and others, he said.
The original cross had been damaged by weather and age, Parish Office Administrator Gina Stewart were in an email to the News-Graphic.
The original cross had been made of sheet tin, Carter said.