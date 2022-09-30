An unusual sight was captured in a recent Facebook post from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office after what looked to be a carnival ride caused a traffic backup on Interstate-75.
Sheriff deputies said the southbound lanes around mile marker 128 were held up for some time Wednesday as crews worked to clear the wreckage.
This put the road down to one lane, prompting the department to send out a cautionary message to motorists approaching the area, advising to seek an alternate travel route if possible.
No injuries were reported, except for a few flat tires mentioned in the office’s Facebook comment section from passerby. Locals have seemingly found humor in an otherwise hazardous situation as pictures of the colorful, broken ride flooded social media.