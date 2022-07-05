Carol Barr, the late wife of U.S. Congressman Andy Barr and a longtime advocate for heart issues, received a posthumous award for Meritorious from the American Heart Association June 28.
Barr was a Scott County native and a graduate of Scott County High School.
In the 7th grade, Carol Barr was diagnosed with Mitral Valve Prolapse, a typically benign heart condition that results in sudden cardiac death in about 2 percent of cases. In June 2020, Carol Barr passed away from sudden cardiac death.
Following his wife’s death, Congressman Barr introduced the Cardiovascular Advances Research Opportunities Legacy (CAROL) Act. The CAROL Act honors Mrs. Barr’s legacy by investing in research to find treatments and cures for valvular heart diseases.
In addition to the CAROL Act, the American Heart Association started the Carol Barr Fund last year in her honor. The Carol Barr Fund grants scholarships to women pursuing science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers in Central and Eastern Kentucky.