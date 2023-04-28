Cassandra Carson was convicted by a Scott County jury of the 2019 stabbing murder of her ex-husband Wednesday.
Carson, 40, stabbed Matthew A. Turner, 36, in the neck in his apartment at The Mill Townhouse Complex in Georgetown. The jury recommended 50 years in prison. Her formal sentencing is set for June 12.
The trial lasted eight days and included transcripts of text messages, recordings of phone calls from the jail and two videos made by Turner including one shortly before he was killed. The jury returned its verdict in less than a hour.
Turner’s video showed an argument between the couple with Carson cursing and striking the 6-3, 300-lb. Turner. She repeatedly knocks at the phone with which Turner was using to video the argument. One of the final scenes shows Carson approaching Turner with a kitchen knife in each hand. The video ends before the stabbing takes place. Turner is heard pleading with Carson, “Please do not stab me. Please leave. Please leave.”
Carson, who is about 5-2, 125 lbs., claimed Turner choked her unconscious. She said she threw the knife from across the room in defense after she was choked. The distance she would have had to throw the knife is about 22 feet, prosecutors said.
Georgetown Police Department Detective Lewis Crump, who was the lead investigator, testified Carson told police she threw the knife at Turner and inadvertently struck him. Lewis disputed that account and said it would be difficult to throw a knife across the room and make the kind of wound that killed Turner.
The autopsy showed the wound was made at a close distance. Turner likely videoed his last argument with Carson because of the discrepancy in their size, Muse said.
Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse disputed Carson’s defense.
“He loved her,” Muse said about Turner and Carson. “He kept trying to get her help. She abused him.”
Carson has a substance abuse addiction and drugs were found in her system when she was arrested following Turner’s death.
Turner was pronounced dead at 12:52 a.m. on July 30, 2019. His video ended about 12:25 a.m. and Turner’s neighbor called another neighbor about 12:29 a.m. to report a man injured and bleeding on the sidewalk outside their apartment. Dispatch was alerted about the same time.
Court testimony shows Turner was stabbed by an eight-inch kitchen knife in the neck. He stumbled to a neighbor’s door seeking help before collapsing over a railing and down a seven-foot incline. He landed with his head on sidewalk.
Muse and assistant commonwealth attorney Rob Johnson showed in court testimony after Turner was stabbed, Carson went into the kitchen of the apartment, grabbed a Mountain Dew, cleaned out the dryer, filled her suitcase and fled to the nearby apartment while police converged on the scene. She left her suitcase at that apartment.
During court testimony Carson said she looked out the door and heard Turner gasping for air.
Carson eventually fled to nearby Kohl’s and hid in the bushes until another man arrived to pick her up. Later that day, police were notified she was in Glencoe, where she was arrested.
Turner had a protective order against Carson stemming from a June 4, 2018, incident in Indiana in which he was hospitalized. The second video presented in court was from that June 2018 incident. The Scott County jury also convicted Carson of violating the protective order.
In December 2021, Carson accepted a mediated agreement in which she pleaded guilty in exchange for a 25-year sentence. She later withdrew that agreement in favor of a trial by jury.
Muse praised her team for their efforts in securing the guilty verdict, including Dana Todd, McKayla Robinson, Kristen Hall, as well as the Georgetown Police Department including Crump and Chief Darin Allgood.
Judge Jeremy Mattox presided over the trial.