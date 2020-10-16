CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Lexington has moved into its new Scott County location located at 109 N. Court Street in downtown Georgetown.
CASA recently started operations in Georgetown and Scott County over the last two months, working towards officially moving into their new satellite building.
The building will be for CASA volunteers to come in and be assigned their first case after completing their training.
Volunteers will get any information on a child from CASA’s case files, which are kept at the building and overseen by Volunteer Manager Mary Beth Frailie.
Court in Scott County for CASA cases is once every two weeks, according to Executive Director of CASA of Lexington Melynda Jamison. CASA already has its first case in Scott County involving two children.
CASA is still actively looking for more Georgetown and Scott County volunteers, as they have two already, with an additional two in training.
In Scott County, CASA can take up to 30 volunteers.
Jamison said that CASA hopes to have an official ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil the new location, but it will be in the future.
Ian Teasley can be reached at iteasley@news-graphic.com.