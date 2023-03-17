Tommy Case is known for his craftsmanship. He has spent decades playing, repairing and building instruments. During the Kentucky Crafted Market, held at the Kentucky Horse Park, Case was honored for his achievements in the field with the Homer Ledford Award. 

“I’ve been doing this for 20-something years and I am especially proud of the students that I’ve had,” Case said. “(I) think they’ve turned out great and done a lot of good work. So, I was really humbled by (the award) because I knew Homer (Ledford) and I knew the great work that he did. I think he made 5-or-6,000 dulcimers. I mean, he’s far ahead of anything that anybody else in the state would ever do, or probably the nation. So, it was a great award for me.” 

