Tommy Case is known for his craftsmanship. He has spent decades playing, repairing and building instruments. During the Kentucky Crafted Market, held at the Kentucky Horse Park, Case was honored for his achievements in the field with the Homer Ledford Award.
“I’ve been doing this for 20-something years and I am especially proud of the students that I’ve had,” Case said. “(I) think they’ve turned out great and done a lot of good work. So, I was really humbled by (the award) because I knew Homer (Ledford) and I knew the great work that he did. I think he made 5-or-6,000 dulcimers. I mean, he’s far ahead of anything that anybody else in the state would ever do, or probably the nation. So, it was a great award for me.”
Case began playing the fiddle and mandolin at age 40. After that, he built his collection.
“I started collecting violins back in the 1980s,” he said. “At that time I didn’t know how to make or fix a violin at all. So, I would take instruments that needed repair … over there to Homer. He did the repair on a Gibson Mandolin I had and then several other violins that needed repair.”
To collect many of his violins, Case would visit antique shops, estate sales and auctions.
“I always call it being a fiddle head,” Case said. “There (are) people that just love instruments. There (are) people (that) like guitars and people (who) like other stuff. But, I just always love the feel and the wood. Especially the wood in the back and the sides. I think the maple is really beautiful.”
Collecting is a habit that is hard to break, he said.
“I have about 40-some in my collection, but I’m trying to, as I get older, reduce that down in number,” Case said.
Case also credits Bill Huckaby as his foundation in violin making.
“Mr. Huckaby, he lived in Frankfort,” Case said. “So, a mutual friend and I, Lucian Parker … we developed a relationship with Bill. Again, the same as Mr. Ledford, I would take some of my instruments to Bill, and once we developed a friendship toward the end of his life, he took on two or three different apprentices.
“For two years, I made violins with Bill.”
Huckaby would also later advise Case in his work.
Art Mize taught Case later in another apprenticeship, this time with the Kentucky Arts Council in 2013.
Case is a good design artist, Mize said.
“You have to have techniques that defeat your biases, and it’s that kind of thing that Tommy was neat about having,” he said.
Mize also recognized Case’s ability at making tools to help in the building process.
“Tommy was real good (with) mechanicals, technically; making tools like plexiglass pieces where you can see things through and that will hold the shape that you are designing.”
Refining his process, as well as learning the mechanics of the instrument are two things Case notes Mize teaching him.
Case also became a master luthier, teaching those like John Ryster, Daniel Graham and Greg Marsee through the Arts Council’s apprenticeship program.
“Tommy just kind of speaks into your life little bits at a time,” Graham said. “You’re sharing stories about how he kind of shares his concerns for what you are doing, and gives his opinion really softly, it’s really fun.
“Honestly, Tommy genuinely changed my life, because I wouldn’t be making these; I wouldn’t have interest in playing them; I wouldn’t connect with my local community the same way. I mean, he’s a really big impact in our lives.”