COVID is roaring back and Scott County has returned to red level with an elevated risk of contracting the coronavirus.

“Everything is changing so quickly,” said Dr. Crystal Miller, WEDCO public health director. A few weeks ago, there were few new COVID infections in Scott County, but over the past two weeks the number of new coronavirus cases has increased to as many as 70 per day in Scott County and as many as 100 per day in the WEDCO District, which also includes Harrison and Nicholas counties, she said.

