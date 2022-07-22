COVID is roaring back and Scott County has returned to red level with an elevated risk of contracting the coronavirus.
“Everything is changing so quickly,” said Dr. Crystal Miller, WEDCO public health director. A few weeks ago, there were few new COVID infections in Scott County, but over the past two weeks the number of new coronavirus cases has increased to as many as 70 per day in Scott County and as many as 100 per day in the WEDCO District, which also includes Harrison and Nicholas counties, she said.
“The hospitalizations are especially of concern,” she said. “Over the past 12 days, we’ve had 15 hospitalizations. We’ve had young people on ventilators.”
The majority of those who have recently contracted the virus are either unvaccinated or have not had a recent booster shot, Miller said.
“We have all relaxed, but this should be a warning to get a vaccine booster if you haven’t had one,” Miller said.
Several weeks ago, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky reinstated masks before the county had reached the red level, but cases were growing. Kentucky Health Commissioner Steven Stack praised TMMK’s early decision to require masks, noting that while this variant isn’t as dangerous as prior ones, it is highly contagious and causing people to get sick and stay home from work, potentially impacting a whole operation.
“I think this is important . . . and encourage other employers to consider what’s appropriate in your setting,” Stack said.
Speaking to how contagious the Omicron BA.5 variant is, Stack said earlier variants resulted in one person possibly infecting three or more people, while one person with BA.5 could infect 18 or more people. The good news is that even as BA.5 causes more infections, it does not appear to cause increased hospitalizations or deaths.
Kentucky is “solidly at a phase in the pandemic” where individuals who are at higher risk from the virus — such as people 50 and older and “certainly over 60,” anyone with major medical problems or compromised immune systems — need to take extra precautions, which involves getting that second booster, Stack said.
“If you’re generally healthy,” he said, “I think you might be OK to see what happens in the fall,” when the FDA is expected to approve a new version of the vaccine with broader protection.
“We have all got to take this seriously,” Stack said. “That doesn’t mean we don’t go on with life, but this is here to stay, folks. So I think we all still should continue to treat it with a healthy dose of respect.”
Scott County is not alone as all but 14 of Kentucky’s 120 counties now have an elevated risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Kentucky’s weekly pandemic report released Monday, showed Kentucky had an average of 1,564 new cases a day last week, 14.3 percent more than the week before. The positive-test rate increased to 16.96% and COVID-19 deaths jumped to 62 from 38 the prior week.
Nine out of 10 Kentuckians under 60 who have died from COVID-19 in the past year were unvaccinated, and two-thirds of Kentuckians over 60 who died from COVID-19 in the past year were unvaccinated, Stack said.
“The risk reduction from death and severe illness and hospitalization is profound,” he said.
The U.S. Food and drug Administration has approved a new COVID-19 drug, a vaccine with more traditional technologies than the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines.
“In the next few weeks or month, you’ll have another option if for some reason the two mRNA vaccines were not appealing to you . . . and I would encourage you to be open to it,” Stack said.
White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Ashish Jha told the Bipartisan Policy Center July 12 that the nation won’t have enough COVID-19 vaccines and tests for this fall and winter, since Congress is refusing to fund such efforts, Michelle M. Stein reports for Inside Health Policy.
This news comes as the administration works on strategies to be ready for the pandemic’s next phase, including having stockpiles of tests, personal protective equipment and updated vaccines, Stein reports.
“That job has become much, much harder . . . because Congress has decided that they don’t want to fund that kind of effort,” Jha said. “And so we are now trying to put together resources to make sure that we have at least some of the new vaccines, that we have at least some tests going into the fall. We are not going to have enough.”
Stack said this lack of federal funding is already limiting access to monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19, a treatment that acts much like your own antibodies and can stop symptoms of the disease from getting worse and may prevent hospitalization caused by worsening symptoms.
“I’ll make it very concrete,” Stack said. “We’re gonna run out of monoclonal antibodies here in the next few weeks, and the monoclonal sites are going to shut down. There won’t be any more monoclonal antibodies in Kentucky or any state in the next few weeks because the federal government has no more money to purchase them.”
Hopefully, he said, this won’t happen with COVID-19 vaccines, but “if Congress doesn’t grant more money to the administration, the administration has said unequivocally, they will unfortunately not have the resources and then that means we won’t be able to just tell every citizen in Kentucky you can just go and at no cost to yourself get a vaccine.”
That would mean your insurance would have to pay for it, or you would pay for it out of your pocket, he said. Further, pharmaceutical companies may not innovate as quickly without government support.
“So I hope they’ll take action,” he said. But for right now, “Vaccine is abundant. So if you are eligible, please go out and get it.”
Melissa Patrick of the Kentucky Health News contributed to this report. The Kentucky Health News is an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky,
