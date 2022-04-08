Between 2020 and 2021, catalytic converter thefts increased by 234 percent in Kentucky and continue to rise due to the value of the minerals they’re made from, but Sen. Whitney Westerfield, R-Croften, sponsored Bill 114 to deter these thieves with harsher penalties and requiring proof of ownership before sales.
“Since I filed this (Bill 114) I have learned that this is apparently happening all over the state. People are getting something like $2,000 each for catalytic converters that they are stealing, by just cutting them out from vehicles in broad daylight,” Sen. Westerfield said while presenting the bill.
The bill will increase the penalty for catalytic converter thefts from a $100 fine, to a Class B Misdemeanor, punishable by up to 90 days in jail and the fine will be upped to $250. The Bill would also restrict someone’s ability to sell illegally, requiring either the vehicle’s title, or an affidavit by the person selling the catalytic converter to a scrap yard.
Bill 114 has cleared both the Senate and House with unanimous votes, and is now awaiting Gov. Beshear’s signature.
When asked about the recent surge in these thefts, Georgetown Assistant Police Chief Darrin Allgood said, “through my career it’s seemed like a hot thing to steal, it eases up and then it comes back…and with the right tools it can be done in just a couple minutes.”
Police have offered these helpful tips to aid in protection of your vehicles:
— Consider installing a catalytic converter anti-theft device in your vehicle. These devices make the vehicle’s converter more difficult to remove, and less attractive to potential thieves.
— Engrave your vehicle VIN and phone number into your catalytic converter or paint your catalytic converter a bright color to make it less attractive to potential thieves.
— Try to park in a well-lit area, and/or in front of motion activated lights/cameras.
— When parking in public areas, park near fixed objects that limit ground clearance around your vehicle.
— In parking garages/lots, park near the front of the building, the main entrance or other areas where pedestrian traffic is high.
If you find yourself to be a victim or have information regarding catalytic converter thefts, please contact the local police department.
