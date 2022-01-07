Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise around local apartment complexes and businesses.
According to the Georgetown Police Department Facebook page a theft occurred Monday at International Crankshaft, 101 Carley Court just before 9 a.m.
Posts have also been circulating social media of the same happening around the Georgetown Oaks Apartments.
Tenants are noting lack of security cameras and poor lighting around the areas where thefts occurred.
Kaitlyn Shepherd said that her father’s catalytic converter was stolen, but the transmission line was also cut, leaving over $1,500 in damages.
Lifted vehicles are mostly targeted, she said. Chevy, Ford and Toyota are most popular.
Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise across the country.
“Thefts of the exhaust emission control devices have jumped over the past two years as prices for the precious metals they contain have skyrocketed,” noted the Associated Press. “Thieves can expect to get anywhere from $50 to $300 if they sell the converters to scrap yards.”
In the last few days alone reports of stolen converters have been in Michigan, West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and more. Three weeks ago 15 were arrested in a ‘catalytic converter crackdown’ in San Jose, California.
“A six-month-long investigation into catalytic converter thefts in San José has led to the arrest of 15 suspects and the seizure of illegal weapons, over $50,000 in cash and the recovery of over 1,000 converters believed to have been stolen from vehicles throughout the Bay Area,” reported KPIX5.
“Named ‘Operation Cat Scratch Thiever’ the investigation targeted prolific catalytic converter thieves and the illegal underground market that has fueled the surging crime trend.”
Santa Clara County District Attorney said, “It was like a black market Costco.”
Reported by the City of Plymouth, Minnesota, preventing catalytic converter theft can be difficult. These devices that reduce pollution-causing emissions can be stolen within a minute.
“The best way to prevent catalytic converter thefts is to keep a watchful eye out for suspicious activity and call 911 immediately if you see or hear anything suspicious,” the document from the City of Plymouth, Minnesota said.
