The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) arrested a Lancaster man at the Walmart on Osborne Way on April 26.
A 16-year-old victim accused the man, identified as 44-year-old Francisco Clara Cayetano, of taking upskirt photos, a GPD report states.
“Dispatch then began receiving numerous calls in reference to this incident and those callers stated the male suspect was being pinned down by bystanders,” the report states.
The victim and other bystanders then identified Cayetano at the scene, according to the report. When police tried to arrest him, he resisted police’s efforts by tensing up his arms.
The victim stated that she was in an aisle when she felt Cayetano touch her leg and allegedly saw her legs and underwear on Cayetano’s phone, states the report.
When she demanded to see his phone he started to delete photos and attempted to flee through the garden section door, which the report states was locked.
Cayetano and the victim then got into a physical altercation when a witness began talking to him in Spanish, according to the report. The witness then stated that he saw a photo depicting legs on Cayetano’s phone.
Cayetano denied any involvement at the scene and stated, “I didn’t take any pictures,” the report states.
He was read his rights and transported to Scott County Detention Center where he allegedly admitted to officers that he did take a photo of the 16-year-old on accident, according to the report.
Cayetano stated that the 16-year-old saw the photo and he didn’t immediately delete the photo, the report states. He deleted it in the garden section because the victim said to do so.
Cayetano has prior convictions for voyeurism in both Boyle and Jessamine Counties in 2013, according to the report.