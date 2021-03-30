Scott County’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 33 as a result of a death audit conducted by the state and announced by Gov. Andy Beshear.
Prior to the audit Scott County was reporting 28 deaths, but five additional deaths were discovered during the state audit and confirmed by the WEDCO Health District.
“The state reviewed all death records and if they found anyone who had reported COVID, and died of respiratory failure for example,” said Dr. Crystal Miller, WEDCO public health director. “Also, if someone died in a Lexington hospital, for example, but they were from Scott County. Originally, they may have been counted as a Lexington death, but they lived in Scott County.
“It’s just a cleaning up of the records.”
Even so, the death toll is expected to increase as WEDCO has become aware of at least one patient from the county who died from COVID-19 at a VA hospital, she said.
“There will probably be more,” Miller said.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county continues to decline with 36 last week. The prior week there were 35 new confirmed cases in Scott County. There are the lowest two-week totals since last fall.
Vaccinations will renew this week as WEDCO has received some 200 Johnson & Johnson doses, which require a single shot. A second dose clinic for the Moderna vaccine is also scheduled for this week. All vaccines will be distributed on Friday at the Scott County Public Library. Appointments for the J&J vaccine can be made at www.wedcohealth.org. Appointments for the second dose were made at the time the first dose was administered.
Vaccinations are now open to anyone 18 years of age or older.
Scott County is slightly ahead of the state and U.S. average with 16.6 percent of its population fully vaccinated vaccine, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and published by The Washington Post Sunday.
The CDC data shows 16.5 percent of Scott County’s population has been fully vaccinated, above the state average of 15.3 percent and the national average of 14.7 percent.
That same data shows 22 percent of people ages 18 and above have been fully vaccinated, compared to a state average of 19.7 percent and a national average of 18.8 percent. Some 55.5 percent of the county’s population of 65 and older has been full vaccinated, compared to a state average of 42.8 and a national average of 45.9 percent, according to the CDC.
This is the first week WEDCO has opened vaccinations for anyone 18 years of age or older in the county. Some county residents have been vaccinated at state sites, including the Kentucky Horse Park.
The data comes from a national data base, but used information only from states that shared basic information. Some state records were too spotty to be included, noted The Washington Post. The CDC released information only for people who have complete vaccination protection, meaning two shots of the Pfizer-BioTech or Moderna vaccines or one shot of the J&J vaccine.
The Post reported Sunday that 48.5 million people have been fully vaccinated in the U.S. and 93.6 million have received one or both doses of the vaccine.
Pike County leads the state with 23.3 percent of its population fully vaccinated followed by Woodford County at 21.6 percent, Perry County at 21.4 percent and Fayette County at 21.4 percent, according to the CDC.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.