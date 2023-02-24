STAMPING GROUND – Cedar Grove has found a new senior pastor in Landon Copley after over a year of searching.
He replaces Brother Darrell Taylor whom the church lost due to COVID-19 in 2021.
Copley’s journey began shortly after his baptism and during his first year at UK while studying architecture when he met his wife, Lori.
“I’m proud of (Lori) because she really stood her ground and basically gave me an ultimatum, saying (the relationship) won’t work otherwise,” Copley said.
Shortly after that, he said he started attending church and had the overwhelming conviction to be cleansed of his sin.
Not long after, he was baptized and married his wife. After that, he had another big decision to make: whether to go back to UK to study architecture or to go down the path of ministry.
“It was in the middle of that wrestling of trying to figure out what I wanted to do with my life that I felt this urge and sense of calling to be a pastor,” Copley said.
He then enrolled in Clear Creek Bible College in Pineville where he graduated with his pastoral ministry degree.
Throughout the last nine years, Copley served as a pastor through various means starting at Liberty Missionary Baptist Church before moving onto Oakland Avenue Baptist Church in Catlettsburg.
After two years in Catlettsburg, KY, Copley and his wife transitioned to First Baptist of Olive Hill where they have been for the past five years.
The opportunity at Cedar Grove excited both him and Lori upon meeting the community, he said.
Taylor’s role is a big role to be filled, Copley said.
“Lori and I are really excited for the opportunity we have to build off of the legacy that (Taylor) has left behind and foundation he’s built,” Copley said.
Copley will finish his time at Olive Hill and start with Cedar Grove March 19.