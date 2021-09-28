September 15 through October 15 is known as National Hispanic Heritage Month. This month celebrates those with ancestors from Central and South America, Mexico, the Caribbean and Spain.
President Lyndon Johnson started Hispanic Heritage Week in 1968, according to the holiday’s government website. Twenty years later, President Ronald Regan turned the celebration from a week to a month.
Many Latin American countries gained independence between September 15 and 18. Columbus Day also falls on October 12, www.hispanicheritagemonth.gov said.
In the year 2020 the Hispanic population reached 62.1 million, according to pewresearch.org
Hispanics have accounted for 51% of the population increase in the last 10 years. This is because of the growing birth rate.
According to www.history.house.gov, when Representative Esteban Torres of California submitted H.R. 3182 to expand the holiday from a week to a month he said, “(supporters) want the American people to learn of our heritage. We want the public to know that we share a legacy with the rest of the country, a legacy that includes artists, writers, Olympic champions, and leaders in business, government, cinema and science.”
Torres’ bill didn’t make it, but Paul Simon of Illinois submitted S. 2200 which passed and Regan made Hispanic Heritage Month a law on August 17, 1988.
Many celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with music and food.
Forbes suggests launching a Hispanic employee resource group in your workplace, inviting Spanish speakers, or organizing webinars and communicating the benefits of different cultures as ways to celebrate this year.
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.