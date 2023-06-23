The placement of a sign at Georgetown Cemetery by the Scott County African Heritage Association has sparked controversy following an order from Georgetown Mayor Burney Jenkins to remove it.
The organization, said Willa Relford Gentry, has been actively working to document the history of the cemetery for a number of years. Gentry became interested in the work being done there after seeing the insignia of the United States Colored Troops on a number of headstones, she said.
“But when I saw those soldiers there, that’s what intrigued me about it,” Gentry said.
The sign placed at the cemetery reads: “Old Georgetown Cemetery, aka Old Colored Cemetery, Scott County’s first public cemetery. First burial documented in 1818: Oliva Zora Lewis (10 Oct. 1815 to Nov. 1818). Became known as Old Colored Cemetery in 1860 when the new Georgetown Cemetery was opened, and People of Color was allowed to be buried here. Presented by Scott County African Heritage Association.”
Gentry became aware of the removal after its placement at the cemetery by a fellow member of the organization. That member was told by “somebody from the city” that Jenkins had instructed him to remove the sign and bring it to his office, she said. However, Gentry drove to the cemetery, retrieved the sign, and went to Jenkins’ office to inquire about the sign’s removal.
Jenkins told Gentry that the sign was on city property and subject to removal, Gentry said.
Jenkins, who is currently out of town, responded to inquiry with the following statement:
“The City of Georgetown owns and maintains Old Georgetown Cemetery. Over the years, volunteer groups have become involved in researching the history of this cemetery and those buried therein. University of Kentucky anthropology professors and students have conducted ground-penetrating radar and utilized drones to collect data and identify unmarked graves. Recently, a local group has approached the city about placing a flagpole on site. We greatly appreciate this collaboration and welcome these partnerships. The signage was removed because the City was not consulted regarding the sign’s placement, the narrative on the sign, etc. The City of Georgetown has no opposition to this initiative; as the party ultimately responsible for the maintenance of this public cemetery, we simply need to be involved in the process. We look forward to working with interested members of the community to develop a sign that honors the historic Old Georgetown Cemetery and have already scheduled meetings to discuss this effort in greater detail.”
However, the group has not faced any issues with the placement of other items in the cemetery, such as the 22 new headstones the organization has placed there, Gentry said.
“It’s never been city property before,” she said. “Then when we put those headstones in, it was not city property. Nobody said it was city property.”
Gentry will not stop fighting to have the sign placed again at the cemetery, she said.
“I will not stop fighting to get it up,” she said. “My reason for not fighting is because there is more history in that cemetery than people realize.”