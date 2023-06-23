sign

A sign placed in Georgetown Cemetery by a group celebrating Black heritage has been removed by the Mayor’s office. 

 Photo Submitted

The placement of a sign at Georgetown Cemetery by the Scott County African Heritage Association has sparked controversy following an order from Georgetown Mayor Burney Jenkins to remove it.

The organization, said Willa Relford Gentry, has been actively working to document the history of the cemetery for a number of years. Gentry became interested in the work being done there after seeing the insignia of the United States Colored Troops on a number of headstones, she said. 

