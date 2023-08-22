Willa Gentry has a passion for U.S. military veterans.
A U.S. Army vet herself, that appreciation for veterans led Gentry two years ago to a mostly forgotten cemetery, the Old Georgetown Cemetery on Hamilton Street. The cemetery is often called the Old Colored Cemetery.
“I started looking at the gravestones, and I saw that a lot of them has the emblem for the U.S. Colored Troops or Infantry, which only military people would know,” Gentry said.
She helped assembled a team of volunteers called the Scott County African-American Association, which began taking care of the cemetery and helping to document the graves of those buried there. The team consisted of Jackie Warren, Clara Sidney, Ronnie Sidney, Terry Thomas, Justin Thomas and the late Deborah Wigginton.
“We each had our own expertise, so we work well together,” she said.
They found the cemetery — which includes whites as well as Blacks — included some pretty accomplished individuals. That led to erecting a sign designating the cemetery as The Old Colored Cemetery, which led to the signed being pulled by Georgetown officials and a debate over who has jurisdiction over the property. The 173-year-old cemetery is city property, states Georgetown officials, but Gentry has materials that state no one owns the property.
The sign was removed by the city, and despite requests for an explanation in various forms, including a verbal request from Gentry during a July council meeting, no explanation has been given for the sign’s removal other than the cemetery belongs to the city, she said.
“I wish I knew why they removed the sign,” Gentry said. “I’ve heard they did not liked the wording, ‘Old Colored Cemetery,’ but we’ve never gotten an explanation. But that’s what the cemetery was called. If I don’t know what the complaint is, I can’t address it.
“The deed states it is the Old Georgetown Cemetery. The name has never changed. It is nicknamed the Old Colored Cemetery because everybody thought it was the Black cemetery. I don’t understand what the problem is.”
“At this point, I don’t care. I’m not going to fight over it. I’m just going to go forward with what we’ve got. I’ve moved on.”
This week, the Kentucky Historical Society announced the Old Colored Cemetery will received a historical marker because of its significance as a final resting place for colored troops in Scott County. The honor was selected by a committee of historians around Kentucky, states the notification letter from Stuart Sanders, the Kentucky Historical Society’s director of research and publications.
The historical marker comes just days on the heels of official notice the cemetery has been designated a Pioneer Cemetery.
“A pioneer cemetery is one that has been there since the early 1800’s -to-late-1700’s,” she said. “It is that. The oldest headstone I found so far is 1815. There are several others from 1815.
“When I started researching it, I found out it was not the Old Colored Cemetery. It was the first cemetery in this area. When they got the new cemetery up on (U.S.) 25, they said they moved whites to the new cemetery, but that’s not true. They just moved those who had money. Some people who are buried there were not poor, but their families moved away, so they are still there. There are as many whites buried there as there are Blacks, which is unusual for a cemetery that old.”
Gentry began researching the family tree of some of those buried there and has found the cemetery is the final resting place for well-known individuals.
“One of the people buried there is a man named Benjamin Finnell,” Gentry said. “There is a road named for him, and he was a judge here in Scott County in the 1800’s. He is buried there and his wife is buried there.”
A family from Texas visited the cemetery last year, including several men who were about 90 years of age, Gentry said. They had visited Georgetown before looking for their family members and were directed away from the Old Georgetown Cemetery because it was thought only Blacks were buried there, she said.
“Those stories are all over there,” Gentry said.
She is planning to have a ceremony around Memorial Day, next year, to unveil the historical marker and to share some of the cemetery’s history.
“I’m so pleased,” Gentry said smiling about the historical markers. “It is like that old show, The A-Team.’ I love it when a plan comes together.”