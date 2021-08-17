For the second straight decade Scott County remains Kentucky’s fastest growing in population, according to statistics released last week by the 2020 U.S. Census.
Scott County’s population increased 21.2 percent from 2010 to 57,004, up from 47,173 reported in the 2010 census for a total population increase of 9,831 people. The census recorded Georgetown’s population at 33,605 or almost 59 percent of the county now reside within Georgetown’s city limits.
The pandemic has slowed the U.S. Census releasing its 2020 reports, but this month’s population and demographics census is required by law so that lawmakers can use them for political redistricting.
Warren County (Bowling Green) was the second fastest growing county at 18.2 percent followed by Boone County at 14.4 percent. Among nearby counties Madison County experienced the most growth since 2010 at 11.8 percent, followed by Fayette, 9 percent; Wood, 7.7 percent; Franklin, 4.6 percent; Owen, 4 percent, Bourbon, 1.3 percent and Harrison at -.08 percent.
Overall Kentucky experienced a 3.8 percent population growth since 2010 to 4.5 million, or an increase of 166,469 people.
Scott County’s location near interstates 75, 64 and 65, its proximity to Lexington, Louisville and Cincinnati and the state’s largest private employer, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky are each reasons given by population experts for its growth.
Other statistics released by the U.S. Census:
—Scott County’s population is mostly female at 50.7 percent. Georgetown’s gender ratio is 50.8 percent female.
—There are 39,556 people of voting age in Scott County, including 20,336 females.
—87.8 percent of the county’s population lists “white only” as its racial demographic, while 4.6 percent listed “back or African-American only,” and 4.2 percent as Hispanic with 2.5 percent of that demographic listed as Mexican. The census broke the racial makeup down to those who claim as many four or more racial demographics.
—Scott County’s largest age group is 35-44 with 14.9 percent of the population followed by 45-54 at 13.6 percent and 24-34 at 13.3 percent.
—The median age for a Scott County resident is 33.4 years old.
—The median household income is $70,817.
—28.4 percent of the population has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.
—5.9 percent of Scott County does not have any health care insurance coverage.
—The are 22,007 housing units in the county with a 9.8 percent vacancy rate. The number of housing units reflects an increase of 3.5 percent over the 2010 census.
