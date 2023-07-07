Centerville United Methodist Church is now Community Church of Centerville.
The change is in more than the name and is a sign of a schism among congregations and denominations. The United Methodist Church (UMC) has split between UMC and Global Methodist Church, which launched in May. Among the differences are how each views sexuality.
“Nearly four years ago, the United Methodist Church approved an exit plan for churches wishing to break away from the global denomination over differing beliefs about sexuality, setting in motion what many believed would be a modern-day schism,” wrote Christianity Today. “The denomination’s disaffiliation plan gives churches until December 31 to cut ties, and many have already made known their desire to leave. Those churches can take their properties with them after paying apportionments and pension liabilities. Others are forcing the issue through civil courts.”
Community Church of Centerville is among more than 4,800 Methodist churches that have left UMC, according to Catholic News Agency. Christianity Today counts the total to be as many as 5,800, as of last month. That number includes 286 Kentucky churches that have left UMC, according to Leonard Fairley, resident bishop of the Louisville Area, which includes the Kentucky Conference in the Southeastern Jurisdiction of the United Methodist Church. Of that total more than 100 of the almost 400 congregations that have left the United Methodist Church have been approved, applied or are inquiring about joining the Global Methodists, said Mike Powers, a retired United Methodist pastor in Lexington who is spearheading efforts to attract disaffiliated churches to the new denomination.
The exodus of Kentucky Methodists was confirmed earlier this month when delegates to the Kentucky Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church approved requests from 286 churches to leave the denomination that was formed in 1968. About 80 churches had already left in recent years.
“Since 2019, the Kentucky Annual Conference has provided five opportunities for churches to disaffiliate under a provision created by the United Methodist General Conference for congregations that are conflicted over the denomination’s long-standing debate over human sexuality,” Fairley wrote in the Courier-Journal.
The members of Centerville United Methodist decided to disassociate from the United Methodist Church and become a nondenominational church.
Earlier this year, Centerville United Methodist (now Community Church of Centerville) held a meeting where the former pastor explained what was going on in the United Methodist Church and what disassociation meant, said Community Church of Centerville Pastor Charles Campbell.
“From there they voted as a church to disassociate,” Campbell said. “The reason being more of a conservative—a lot of them being conservative background and growing up in the United Methodist—a lot of them were not comfortable with one day possibly having a leader that was same-gender loving.”
Community Church of Centerville wants to include the LGBTQ community, Campbell said, just not in leadership.
“(Community Church of Centerville) have a firm belief that their leadership should be man and a woman not same-gender loving,” he said.
Those who are in the LGBTQ community are, however, welcome as members, Campbell said.
With disassociation the church is able to have more freedoms, he said.
“It takes the limitations off,” Campbell said. “You no longer have to abide by denominational rules. There are some things that you have more free liberty with.”
Those liberties include not having to send decisions up to a board and being able to choose a pastor, he said.
However, Wesley United Methodist voted to remain a part of UMC, said Pastor Rodney Mason.
“We know that we are the entity that is called to reach out to the community—evangelize them for Christ—and this particular vote did not change that mission and plan for our church,” Mason said. “We believe that in John 3:16, where it says, ‘for God so loved the whole world,’ that includes everybody with every area in their life. And, so we believe that LGBTQ community is welcome because God welcomes them. So, if God welcomes them into His Kingdom, we should welcome them into our church, and be there to minister with them and for them in the best way that we can.”
Mason hopes to keep the focus on the “call of Christ,” he said.
“We are hoping to move beyond this issue that has caused a division within the church and then get back to the call of Christ, which is to evangelize our community no matter who they are in their particular walk of life. That is the focus that we are having right now that Wesley is getting back to reaching folks for Jesus Christ.”
Officials with Georgetown’s First United Methodist declined to comment but directed the News-Graphic to the Kentucky Conference where First United Methodist is a part of the Bluegrass District.
UMC believes “the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching,” according to umc.org. But, “the church affirms that all people are of sacred worth and are equally valuable in the sight of God. It is committed to be in ministry with all people. The church ‘implores families and churches not to reject or condemn lesbian and gay members and friends.’
Subscribing to conservative views of the Bible, Global Methodists are a Christian Protestant denomination claiming 1,700 congregations and 1,200 clergy around the world.
Despite the church losses, Leonard Fairley, resident bishop of the Louisville Area, which includes the Kentucky Conference in the Southeastern Jurisdiction of the United Methodist Church, is optimistic about the denomination’s future.
Jacob Wilson’s 75-member Hindman Methodist Church voted 42-1 to leave the United Methodist Church.
Wilson resigned in May as reporter/editor of The Anderson News in Lawrenceburg to move with his wife, Taylor Wilson, to the Knott County seat. He formerly had been an associate pastor at Versailles United Methodist Church and pastor at Camargo in Montgomery County and Mt. Carmel in Fleming County. He was with the United Methodist Church for about six years and then departed, last attending New Harvest Assembly of God in Frankfort.
“The Global Methodist Church is a very loving denomination and welcomes everyone,” said Wilson. “The United Methodist Church has had too many disagreements.”
“I do not bear ill will for the LGBTQ community. Gays and lesbians will be welcome at Hindman, a church that follows the Bible,” Wilson said.
Global Methodist doctrine does not recognize same-sex marriages or the ordination of openly gay Methodists. Neither does the United Methodist Church, which, during years of debate surrounding LGBTQ+ issues, has repeatedly upheld its stance against gay clergy and same-sex marriage. That debate came to a boil in 2016 after hundreds of United Methodist clergy came out as gay and a Western regional conference elected the first openly lesbian bishop, sparking the conservatives’ push to leave the church.
Remaining in Kentucky are about 350 United Methodist Church congregations with more than 84,000 members.
United Methodists may revisit the LGBTQ debate next year in Charlotte at the worldwide General Conference, the denomination’s highest legislative body, the first since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The disaffiliation movements started in January 2020 with a proposal to split the denomination. The disaffiliations picked up momentum with a decision by the United Methodist Church to allow congregations to keep their property if they voted by two-thirds of participating members to disaffiliate.
Even so, Fairley said he is optimistic about the future.
“Our remaining members are ready to step into a new reality with a leaner, nimbler desire to ‘Show the Love of God’ – which just happened to be the theme of our 2023 gathering,” Fairley said in a letter to Kentucky media. Fairley also wrote, “We will show the love of God by starting new faith communities throughout Kentucky.”
Powers, 70, who recently was named president pro tempore for the Global Methodist Church’s MidSouth Region that includes all of Kentucky, southwestern Virginia, mid-to eastern Tennessee and two counties in Georgia, said the church is “a fellowship of like-minded people.”
Powers has served as a pastor in Hindman, Science Hill, Harrodsburg, Morehead, State Street in Bowling Green and at First Church in Lexington.
Citing passages from the Bible’s New and Old Testaments, the Global Methodist website says:
• “Human sexuality is a gift of God that is to be affirmed … within the legal and spiritual covenant of a loving and monogamous marriage between one man and one woman.”
• “We are saddened by all expressions of sexual behavior, including pornography, polygamy, and promiscuity, that do not recognize the sacred worth of each individual or that seek to exploit, abuse, objectify, or degrade others.”
• “While affirming a scriptural view of sexuality and gender, we … are committed to being a safe place of refuge, hospitality, and healing for any who may have experienced brokenness in their sexual lives.”
Both Powers and Wilson said the disaffiliation process has been emotional and sad but believe the Global Methodist Church is the way to go.
“I respect my friends in the United Methodist Church who do not agree with me. They are not my enemies,” Powers said. “This is a great honor for me after retiring to work on this. I just want to connect people to the love of Jesus.
“Everything we have been doing for the Global Methodist Church in the last seven months has been voluntary. We think what we are doing is that important.
“I consider all this is about my children’s children’s children.”
