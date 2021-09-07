A meeting between Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington and Greg Elkins, chief operating officer for Waste Services of the Bluegrass, ended with each side in sharp disagreement.
Through Elkins, the News-Graphic has obtained a letter along with a packet of correspondence and other information regarding transactions and discussions between the county and WSB regarding Central Kentucky Landfill, which is located in northern Scott County. WSB owns Central Kentucky Landfill (CKL).
Covington disputed some of Elkins’ letter, but said lawsuits were involved so he could not comment. He said the county would issue a statement through its attorney, but the News-Graphic never received the statement.
Elkins’ letter is dated July 15 and describes his version of the meeting between Elkins, Covington and county attorney Rand Marshall. The first paragraph outlines license fee payment arrangements, and a promise to make the payments on time.
“At one point during the meeting, you asked if we intended to pay Scott County $455,000 that it alleges is owed to the county as a host fee,” Elkins writes. “As I explained, once the county declared our host agreement invalid and lacked an ordinance to direct us to pay, CKL had no mechanism by which it could or was required (sic) pay a host fee. As of May of 2019, David Royse, our attorney, received a letter from Rand Marshall whereby Scott County declared the host agreement that we were operating under invalid. Once that occurred, there was no agreement in place by which CKL could pay a host fee to the county.
“It s worth noting that CKL had always paid the host fees associated with the host agreement until the county declared that agreement invalid. As I stated in this meeting, CKL desires to have a long-term host agreement with Scott County and will pay all fees associated with any such agreement.”
CKL agreed to every request made by the county regarding a “model host agreement,” but the fiscal court then voted to remove all future capacity by amending the county’s Solid Waste Management Plan, Elkins said in the letter.
In the letter, Elkins provided a breakdown of the disagreements, including:
—CKL agreed to provide capacity assurances for 20 years.
—CKL agreed to reduce its service area to 13 counties, plus Scott County and to eliminate all out-of-state sources.
—CKL agreed to pay Scott County a per ton host fee of all waste originating from out of area. The county initially requested $1 per ton and CKL agreed. The county then stated the $1 per ton was an oversight and asked for $2 per ton. CKL countered with $1.25 per ton. There were no future discussions.
—CKL agreed to the county’s request to reduce the annual inbound waste volumes to 300,000 tons per year of out of county waste. At that time CKL was managing 400,000 tons annually of inbound waste, Elkins said. CKL requested that be left at 350,000 tons per year, but the county reduced that to 300,000 tons per year of out of area waste. CKL ultimately agreed to reduce it to 300,000 tons annually out of area waste.
—CKL agreed to provide free dump days for county residents.
—CKL agreed to allow the county to inspect certain records as requested.
—CKL agreed to reduce its hours of operation as requested.
—CKL agreed property value guarantees for neighboring property as requested.
—CKL agreed to attempt to purchase neighboring property to build a road from the landfill direct to U.S. 25, providing a zoning certificate for road construction could be obtained.
“CKL would like nothing more than to resume the negotiations where they left off when halted by the county,” Elkins wrote.
There are multiple lawsuits and administrative actions regarding the disputes between Scott County and CKL. Last year, the county revised its Solid Waste Management Plan stating that once CKL reached its capacity no additional waste could be hauled to the landfill. Local officials estimate the landfill reached that capacity late last year, but a court ruling allowed the landfill to continue operations until Oct. 31, 2021, to allow government agencies currently using CKL to find an alternative.
The state is now reviewing the county’s Solid Waste Management Plan following an opinion released in July by an environmental administration hearing officer Virginia Baker Gorley.
Covington said several state officials have disputed Gorley’s findings and a final decision is likely soon.
Officials have indicated the landfill must close on the Oct. 31 deadline, barring a court order or other action that would allow it to remain operating.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.