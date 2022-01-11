Georgetown Community Hospital William Haugh has been promoted within Lifepoint Health system and will be leaving the hospital, officials announced last week.
“I am both saddened and delighted to share the news that William Haugh has been selected to become LifePoint Health’s Mountain Division President and, as such, will be ending his tenure as chief executive officer (CEO) of Georgetown Community Hospital and as president of the Central Kentucky Market.
“William begins his new position at the end of this month and his last day in Georgetown will be Jan. 27.”
Haugh became CEO of Georgetown Community Hospital in 2012 and was promoted to Market President for Lifepoint Health in 2019, which includes Bluegrass Community Hospital in Versailles, Bourbon Community Hospital in Paris and Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester. Prior to coming to Georgetown, Haugh was COO of Memorial Hospital of Martinsville, VA., and later CEO of Logan Memorial Hospital in Russellville,
Hospital Board Vice-Chairman Tom Prather praised Haugh for his leadership and for leaving the hospital in outstanding condition.
Haugh has served on several regional and local boards and charities during his time in Georgetown, including serving as president of the Georgetown/Scott County Chamber of Commerce in 2016.
Hospital officials will announce plans for selecting a new CEO in the weeks ahead.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.