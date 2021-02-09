Georgetown College gifted retiring board member Judge David Knox with a college rocking chair as a gift for his years of service to the school.
President William A. Jones, Chairman of the Board of Trustees Bob Mills and former chair David Adkisson, delivered the rocking chair to Knox personally.
“His steadfast devotion and guidance will reverberate around the college for generations to come,” read statement on Georgetown College’s Facebook page.
Knox first began serving on the Georgetown College Board of Trustees in 2014. Knox graduated with a degree in chemistry from Georgetown College in 1964 before attending University of Kentucky School of Law in 1969. He went on to serve as a circuit judge and district judge before his retirement.
