The Kentucky Chamber Foundation is proud to host an inaugural Civics Bee competition this Saturday, May 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (EST) at the Kentucky Chamber in Frankfort.
Ten Kentucky middle school students were selected as finalists and will participate in Saturday’s live event. Finalists will have the opportunity to win cash prizes, ranging from $250 to $1,000, and each finalist will receive a trophy for their participation.
Middle school students from Boone, Fleming, Jessamine, Knox, Madison, Muhlenberg, Pulaski and Scott counties will be attending the event.
Civics Bee Judges include: Kentucky Secretary of State Michael G. Adams; Tiffany Cardwell, HR Advisory Principal at MCM CPAs and Advisors; Eric Kennedy, Director of Advocacy at the Kentucky School Boards Association; LaKisha Miller, Executive Director of the Workforce Center at the Kentucky Chamber Foundation; and Kim Sweazy, Analyst, Corporate Communications/ Community Relations at Toyota Motor North America.
The event will take place at the Frankfort Chamber of Commerce office, located at 464 Chenault Road in Frankfort. It will also be livestreamed on the Kentucky Chamber Foundation's Facebook page.