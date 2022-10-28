An early morning shooting near Ed Davis Park has left one person wounded and police scanning the area for a second suspect.
Georgetown police officers were talking in their station’s back parking lot when they heard what seemed to be gunshots coming from the direction of Ed Davis Park, said GPD Captain Josh Nash. Not long after, a call came through to dispatch reporting the shooting, he said.
The shooting occurred between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. Saturday, Nash said. Officers began heading in the direction of gunfire, and a car matching the vehicle description given during the 9-1-1 call was seen leaving the area, he added.
“We attempted to stop that vehicle, but it did not stop,” he said. “We actually initiated a pursuit into Fayette County and got the vehicle stopped in the Nicholasville Road area with help from Lexington Police.”
One suspect was detained by police from the vehicle, later identified as Sarah Brown, 40, of Nicholasville. Though Brown was apprehended, a second subject fled from police on foot, Nash said.
Brown was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle and first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer. She was lodged in the Scott County Detention Center shortly after 6:40 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the center’s roster.
“We’re still trying to solidify the identification of the second suspect,” Nash said.
Other officers who responded to the scene on Chambers Avenue located a male subject with a single gunshot wound, police said. The individual was taken to an area hospital, but the identity of the man or what hospital he is receiving treatment from was not disclosed as he is part of an active investigation, Nash said.
Police are requesting help from the public in locating the second suspect. Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact Detective Chris Faas at the Georgetown Police Department by dialing 502-863-7826.
Locals can also submit an anonymous tip to police via text message by texting the keyword TIPGPD followed by their message/tip to 847411.