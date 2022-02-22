Last November Leigh Ann and Billy Butcher took over as the new owners of Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home.
The previous owners, Wanda and Harlan Wilson, have stayed on to help run the funeral home and last Thursday, Feb. 10, the Butchers surprised them by dedicating the chapel to the Wilson’s late daughter, Rachel Wilson-Jewell.
Wilson-Jewell served as a licensed funeral director and office manager at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson starting in 2007, and her passing from cancer in 2020 was the main reason the Wilsons stepped back from the funeral home, said Leigh Ann Butcher.
“She was their main person, she was their one family member who was going to kind of take over the family business and losing her really hurt them a lot.”
Wilson-Jewell, a graduate of Scott County High School and Morehead University, is survived by her husband Brian and their daughters, Lexie and Anna.
The Wilson’s continue to be involved in the operations of the funeral home although Butcher says she hopes they will continue to be able to spend more time with their family and less time working.
“Mr. Wilson is here every day, he beats me into the office, he’s an early bird,” she said. “[Mrs. Wilson] would like Mr. Wilson to not work 180 hours a week but maybe 40 hours a week. So we haven’t dialed him back past about 50 yet, but we’ll see what we can do to help him.”
Billy Butcher has been a licensed funeral director and embalmer for over 25 years. Leigh Ann Butcher is also alicensed funeral director and embalmer. They bought Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home in Versailles in 2017 which they continue to own and operate.
The Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home building has been a funeral home since 1924 when Ernest Ashurst moved his funeral home, Ashurst & Son Funeral Home, to the building on West Main.
The business has changed hands and names over the years but from its inception has been family owned. Jack Tucker and his sister purchased the business in 1945, changing the name to Tucker Funeral Home. Marvin Yocum joined in the mid-1960’s as funeral director and embalmer and in 1969 purchased Tucker’s share.
In 1985, the Wilsons purchased the funeral home and expanded the building, constructing the chapel that the Butchers dedicated to their daughter.
The dedication came as a surprise to the Wilsons who had been told they were meeting at the funeral home for a belated staff holiday party.
“We have been extremely blessed by the Wilson family for this opportunity to serve not only Central Kentucky and Woodford County but to bring Scott County into that, knowing that they spent their lives here and made this their business, their home,” Butcher said. “And knowing that Rachel was a big part of that, especially when they built this chapel making it the first large funeral chapel in Scott County, dedicating it in her honor, it makes me emotional just talking about, so I think that it’s only fitting.”
