Georgetown’s growth is beginning to strain the fire department’s ability to respond to an incident within four minutes as recommended by the National Fire Protection Association, said Fire Chief Tim Thompson during a city council work session Monday. No official decision can be made during a work session.

Thompson presented a proposal to build a fourth fire station off Lexus Way, near the Toyota Child Care Center at an estimated cost of $3.2 million. The fire station would be built adjacent, and possibly part of an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) building under consideration by the Scott County Fiscal Court. Early projections for the cost of the EMS building are $5.3 million, but that project has not been let out for bids and is pending final approval by the fiscal court. Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky is providing the land for the project.

