After the death of House Bill 423 on the floor, the Scott County Judicial Circuit is still in need of a new judge to accommodate the ever-increasing volume of family court cases.
HB 423 attempted to add a new family court judge to the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit, which includes Scott, Woodford and Bourbon counties. As it stands, this judicial circuit only has one family court judge. HB 423 would have allotted one new circuit court judge based on a weighted case load analysis conducted by the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC). The same analysis determined the need for four additional judges throughout other judicial circuits in the state.
The judicial workload assessment was completed on Dec. 30, 2020, and found that sitting family court Judge Lisa Morgan had the second highest workload in the state, completing the work of 1.67 judges.
Now, in an effort combat the failed house bill, Chief Justice John Minton Jr. said the AOC has come up with a “stopgap” solution.
“We plan to have in place a retired judge who can really take on as much of the work as can be shared,” Minton said. “We’re looking for a retired judge with family court experience that can do that. That’ll be our plan until we’re able to actually accomplish the addition of another judge.
“In the coming months, we will have somebody in place to help share the load in a significant way. We expect to have a retired judge with some experience in family court, and we expect to have all of that in place within a reasonable amount of time.”
In addition to the retired judge, Minton also said additional staff, which includes a new law clerk position, has been authorized to help ease Morgan’s workload.
“We know we’ve got to do something,” Minton said. “She’s in a pretty overloaded situation, clearly, so we’ve got to do what we can to try to help. The system needs to respond.”
Back in March, before the house bill died on the floor, Morgan said working the same pace she had for the last seven years would be impossible.
“We cannot do eight more years at the rate that Georgetown is going and keep this up.” she said. “I think it’s just going to continue to grow and, best I’ve tried, I can’t be in two places at once. No family court judge could.”
Projected census data showed that Scott County is the fastest growing county in Kentucky, with a 24.94 percent population increase since 2010. Projected 2021 census data shows a population of 59,076 people in the county.
Rep. Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, cosponsored HB 423 for that very reason. Back in March, he cited it as his primary reason, but did express concern that funding required to support additional judges across the state and ongoing statewide redistricting may result in the bill failing.
“We need another family court judge,” Pratt said. “I talked with several of the judges in the area and they are absolutely slammed. The caseload’s too heavy and as fast as Scott County’s growing, I think we’re the perfect candidate to have a new judge.”
But this solution is only temporary. Minton said much bigger plans involving statewide recircuiting will be in the works for the next legislative session in January 2022.
“The matter of statewide recircuiting is still a matter of great concern to me,” Minton said. “The system needs it to happen, we need for it to happen and the people of Kentucky need for this to happen. It’s going to be difficult because it will involve a lot of change statewide. We’re planning and we’re in conversation with legislative leadership because they’re going to have a lot of on their plate.”
The next legislative session is set to be a big one, Minton said, with legislative redistricting and a budget session also scheduled. But legislative redistricting and recircuiting are two very different things, especially with how the data is collected.
“We use workload as opposed to population density,” Minton said. “Our workload numbers, we’ve been working on for years. That would be the data that we would need to supply in order to justify any plan that we submit. We want to try to put the judges where the workload demands it.”
Part of reason the bill was pushed so hard during the 2021 legislative session was so it would fall on an election cycle, with the new judgeship going on the ballot in 2022 for an eight-year term. However, because it failed, the new judgeship will not come into view until 2030.
“The last time the message was clear from the legislature that we want you the court to give us a comprehensive statewide plan, and we’re going to respond to that with a comprehensive statewide plan,” Minton said. “That will hopefully solve the immediate need and address the need for the future. This won’t happen all at once. Really, the full thing would come into being by 2030.
“Part of it, like the local need, will have to be addressed immediately. There’s some places in the state we identified in the last session where the need is acute and we think that needs to happen sooner rather than later. The magic of that 2030 number is all of the judges and justices and commonwealth attorneys for the most part will up for election in 2030. That’s when all the stars align. 2030 is kind of a watershed moment.”
While it may seem confusing, Minton stressed that the change isn’t just for change’s sake.
“It’s not to just disrupt willy-nilly,” he said. “It really is a strategic way to put the judges to where they are needed the most — where the workload demands are. That adjustment has not been made ever in that way, so it’s new ground.”
According to the Messenger-Inquirer, a similar bill, House Bill 327, which would have moved a judge from the 38th Judicial District into the Sixth District, plus eliminate one of the two district court judgeships in the 38th District and shift that position to the Sixth District as a second family court judge. The 38th District includes Butler, Edmunson, Hancock and Ohio counties, while the Sixth District serves Daviess County.
But if the bills continue to die on the floor, then Minton said the problems are only going to continue.
“If this doesn’t go, the matter of the imbalance in workloads that exists now will persist and people in some parts of the state will be better served than in other parts of the state,” Minton said. “What we’re going for is access to justice to be uniform across the Commonwealth. That’s the reason we’re undertaking this whole effort. It’s not for our pleasure to create anxiety in the system, but to be out of service to the people of the Commonwealth. The map has shifted, the population has moved, we judges in some locations that have way too much on their plate and judges in other places that have way too little.”
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.