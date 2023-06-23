west point

Samuel Martin (left) and Seth Quackenbush headed off to West Point for the U.S. Army Academy in July 2019.

 News-Graphic File Photo

In 2019, friends Samuel Martin and Seth Quackenbush graduated high school with bright futures ahead of them and plans to attend West Point. Now, four years later, the two are ready to start their military careers. 

Martin first became interested in attending the military academy after his older brother read an autobiography by another graduate. He also had a family history in the service. He explained. His grandfather was drafted to fight in the Korean War, and he “grew up hearing him talk about it,” Martin said. 

