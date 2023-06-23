In 2019, friends Samuel Martin and Seth Quackenbush graduated high school with bright futures ahead of them and plans to attend West Point. Now, four years later, the two are ready to start their military careers.
Martin first became interested in attending the military academy after his older brother read an autobiography by another graduate. He also had a family history in the service. He explained. His grandfather was drafted to fight in the Korean War, and he “grew up hearing him talk about it,” Martin said.
Around the sixth grade, Quackenbush set his goal to attend West Point, and his father encouraged him to pursue a career as a military officer, he said.
Throughout their time at the academy, both Martin and Quackenbush found their families and now wives to be their biggest supporters. Being away from them, they said, also presented itself to be one of the hardest struggles.
“I’d say the hardest part is just at first, especially being away from home and friends and family and kind of like everything that you knew growing up,” Martin said.
Both graduates were not immune to the impacts of COVID-19 during their time at West Point. The pair began attending in the first months of the pandemic, and their contact with their families and other students was limited, they said.
“The things that make West Point better, we just kind of all shut down,” Quackenbush said.
However, looking back, both shared their favorite memories. Martin remembers a number of events from senior year, including Ring Weekend.
“That’s when we get our class rings, and so class rings at West Point are a really big thing because West Point was like the first college to do class ring,” he said. “It’s like a tradition, there’s a ceremony and a banquet. So, Ring Weekend was really special for me.”
For Quackenbush, these memories consisted of Christmas dinner and the annual Army-Navy football game, a tradition stretching back decades.
“It was great,” he said. “Just like going down to whatever city it’s at and being able to just kind of, I don’t know, let loose, have fun watching football. That’s always a fun time.”
They’ll be taking a number of life lessons learned while at West Point with them, they said.
For Quackenbush, this includes being able to adapt to new situations, he explained.
“Even though we’re at West Point for four years, a lot of things change in those four years,” Quackenbush said. “Each year you get a new level of responsibility and you kind of got to figure it out.”
He recalls that, between his sophomore and junior year, cadets were reassigned new companies, or “scrambled.”
“So I got a new company, and being able to start learning to live with other people was kind of a weird change but, definitely, learning how to adapt to new situations,” Quackenbush said.
For Martin, attending West Point taught him the value of leaning on friends and understanding that “you’re not always going to be the smartest in the room,” he said. Alongside this, learning to be uncomfortable is another lesson he’s going to be taking with him.
“You’re not really always going to be comfortable in life, and sometimes you just have to get used to that and accept the situation you find yourself in,” Martin said.
Although Martin and Quackenbush didn’t often cross paths during their time at the military academy, Martin said that the two have remained friends.
“We were in different companies, so we didn’t really see each other very often, but it was really nice to have somebody from back home who I was already close with and could talk to about stuff from home,” he said.
Quackenbush echoed Martin’s sentiment.
“We took two wildly different majors, so we never really ran into each other, but it was always good to know that, whenever there (was) a reason for our parents to come up, we’d always hang out with each other’s parents,” he said.
The pair have been involved with each other’s milestones, and Martin even inadvertently helped Quackenbush propose to his then-girlfriend, he said. Quackenbush explained that he had a number of mementoes signifying the couple’s relationship and, to keep it a secret as his parents brought the items to him during Family Weekend, they labeled the box as belonging to Samuel. Something that wasn’t out of the ordinary, as each of their families often bring the two snacks and Ale-8 from home, he said.
“When I saw him that weekend, we told him that he helped us with the proposal and he just laughed. He thought it was the funniest thing ever,” Quackenbush said.
As their time in academia end, both Martin and Quackenbush will begin their military careers at bases across the country.
Quackenbush will spend the next six months at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, attending the Field Artillery Basic Officers Leaders Course. From here, he will then be stationed at Kansas’s Fort Riley, he said. Martin, however, will soon begin flight school at Fort Novosel, Alabama.
The mission of the United States Military Academy at West Point is “to educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets so that each graduate is a commissioned leader of character committed to the values of Duty, Honor, Country and prepared for a career of professional excellence and service to the Nation as an officer in the United States Army,” according to the academy’s website.