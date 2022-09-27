Questions were recently raised from emails between Scott County Fiscal Court members and Georgetown Eye Care Founder Dr. Chip Richardson, who has been advocating for several years for the restoration of the 1825 Choctaw Academy. During a fiscal court meeting on Sept. 9, a potential legal document was suggested as a supportive piece in the project.
After the meeting, Richardson contacted the News-Graphic in hopes of offering the public additional information about his work to have the property restored, which could allow locals and visitors alike to interpret a structure from 1825. He added that the Blue Grass Community Foundation has made a decision that his easement with the Georgetown-Scott County Museum “holds water” for the once newly-built boarding school to be a parcel of public benefit.
As suggested in the Sept. 9 meeting from a handful of magistrates, county officials were hoping to see a legal document drafted from the organization, which is a nonprofit, but Richardson said that simply can’t be done since the entity is not a legal body.
“They aren’t going to write a legal brief because that’s not what they do. Their internal counsel made a decision, and I shared that decision with the county. I was kind of hoping that then the county would say, ‘Okay, well, an independent legal analysis has led to this conclusion; therefore, we should move forward,’” he said.
Richardson said he is “doing his best” in trying to sway the county to make an affirmative decision that follows public will. He added that each project, like his suggested restoration venture of the Academy, tends to have what’s called a fiscal agent, usually a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, that can accept charitable contributions on behalf of a project. The effort, however, must be charitable in nature.
“One of my friends who’s in government affairs at Toyota recommended that I contact Blue Grass Community Foundation because they do a lot to promote the arts and history and things like that, and they thought that they would be a good match,” he said. “I reached out to them, and they were very excited about the project. Although I haven’t completed the application, they indicated a willingness to be involved, so it’s very exciting for me to have a fiscal agent like this because this is a critical element of any kind of restoration project. “
Richardson said from the beginning of the idea to restore and potentially “save” the Academy, he has attempted to involve the Scott County Fiscal Court in hopes they would aid in matching funds for the Saving America’s Treasures (SAT) Grant, a federal program that aims to preserve nationally significant properties and collections. He added the deadline to submit an application for this type of grant is due in December each year, a deadline that is quickly approaching and one he believes might be a missed opportunity yet again in 2022.
“We missed it last year because I was waiting on a response from an entity, and it looks like we potentially are going to miss it again this year because the county is taking so long to get engaged. There’s clearly a willingness, between Chad Wallace, Kelly Corman and Rick Hostetler and others, there’s clearly a willingness there to do something to save it. But obviously, the concern is private inurement, so someone on the outside would look in to say, ‘Oh, sure, yeah, let’s use taxpayer dollars to build something on Dr. Richardson’s farm.’ But that’s simply not the case,” he said.
Although it is a reasonable concern for the county and its citizens, Richardson said since 2018, the easement has opened the door for public benefit, allowing museum patrons to come to his farm and explore the historic site.
“When I bought the farm, the Academy roof was collapsing, but the Academy was still pretty intact. In the appraisal of the farmland, the Academy wasn’t even mentioned because it has zero value, you know, it’s an artifact. It has zero value. You can’t use it for commerce, you can’t use it to store anything, it has zero value.
“When the Academy exterior is restored, technically, it still has zero value, you can’t put that building to work. It’s hard to imagine that someone that truly understands what’s there would even suggest that somehow that’s enriching me in some way. That’s not the case, especially considering the amount of time and my own money that I’ve put into getting it to where it is today, which is sitting on a silver platter for someone, some entity to help me find the matching funds to restore it. Those matching funds are about $140,000 at this point. Now that everything’s in place, we need to find the financial resources to take this thing over the finish line. It’s sitting on the one yard line. Someone needs to help me and take leadership and get this thing over the finish line. I can’t do it by myself,” Richardson said.
County Attorney Cameron Culbertson also communicated his concerns about the easement, Richardson said. Culbertson was concerned about patrons’ ability to enter the building itself, something Richardson said is not likely to happen, adding it would be dangerous to attempt.
“If you don’t have a sound exterior, you’re going to lose, not only more of the interior, but that’s where things fall down. If you don’t have protection against water infiltration, this is how old buildings fail. The museum and I came to the collective decision that the biggest and most important thing is to get the exterior sound again, because that will protect the building.
“We made a collective decision to give the easement on the exterior of the building, so therefore, we weren’t advocating people going inside, potentially falling through an old ash floorboard and landing in the basement. We don’t want that… It doesn’t degrade the interpretation of the place. [The Academy] is only 20-foot by 30-foot, so if you look in the front door, you literally can see both ends of the building. There’s nothing in between. I think Cam was concerned that there wasn’t enough of the building included in the easement to make it an interpretive site, but that was actually on the museum’s request,” Richardson said.
What was once a project the museum was happy to be part of is now something being handled by himself, Richardson said, who added everyone involved at the museum was on board and “extremely excited about it” until 2020 came around.
“There was kind of a little bit of a change in tone from the museum director, and maybe others I don’t know, and the change in tone was, ‘We don’t have the manpower to help, Dr. Richardson.’ That seems to be the common theme when people approach the museum about the project,” he said.
“Honestly, I don’t know why that’s the case because I actually offered a volunteer accountant to the museum to help full time during the three or so months. It’s only going to be a three-month project. I offered an ex-CFO of a large corporation to help the museum do any kind of record keeping associated with being the fiscal agent at the time, which was part of the plan, and they didn’t show any interest in wanting to do that. But like I said, now that I have the Blue Grass Community Foundation interested in helping, the museum literally doesn’t have to do anything at all at this point.”
Richardson said one of the most important aspects in the potential project was ensuring and respecting the views and opinions of the Choctaw Nation, whose members once attended the school. He said the people in the tribes that were affected by its history are the ones with the right to interpret its value.
“If you look at the memo on the Save the Choctaw Academy Facebook page from that Tribal Historic Preservation Officer at the Choctaw Nation, it’s very clear that the Choctaws, which are the primary tribe that went there of the 16 or 17 tribes, they believe that this was an integral part of their past. I’ve even heard them say it was probably integral in the survival of their tribe because without the Western education, the Choctaw Nation and other Indian nations would not have had the bandwidth, if you will, to protect themselves against a lot of the onerous treaties that were being formed with the U.S. Government.
“Most importantly, the lessons that were learned, including the Socratic method of education at the Choctaw Academy, were then taken when the Academy was shuttered to Oklahoma after the period of Indian removal when the Indians, Native Americans, were settling in Oklahoma and used as the basis for what became the educational system in the Choctaw Nation,” Richardson said.
Though the Choctaw Academy was far from perfect, Richardson said its history is one that needs to be preserved because of the progressive things that took place there in 1825, as well as its indelible position in American history.
“Richard Mentor Johnson had two mixed-race daughters with Julia Chinn, who was actually his father’s slave. They were receiving an education there as well. There’s really no other time in American history where you had a secular boarding school for education that was multi-racial like this. There’s no other time,” he said.
“People often look at Kentucky and say it’s backwards. If you actually go to 1825, and you look at what was happening at the Choctaw Academy, you would realize that Kentucky was probably the most progressive state in the Union, and Richard Mentor Johnson was at the center of it,” Richardson said.
“He was a white colonialist, but when you look at what he was doing at the time, he was probably the most progressive individual in terms of race relations, that I can recall, in that epoch in American history. This is why I think it’s important the county, and of course its citizens, understand. If they know the history, they understand how important it is to save the place where people can go to interpret how the stressors of the nation at the time were being sorted out at the Academy and how the Academy was doing good things. The Academy did a whole lot of good in the Antebellum Period.”
Richardson said his plea is for the county to help financially in his work to restore the Academy, adding he believes there is “a heartbeat to do something.”
“The reality of it is that it’s going to fall down. We’re all going to be standing around going, ‘What happened?’ And the ‘what happened’ is going to be that people took too long to get engaged. The bureaucracy stood in the way of progress, and we will lose it. They will have lost a critical part of Kentucky and American history. It’s just really, really sad,” he said.
Locals can get involved in their own way as well, Richardson said. Individuals can reach out through the Save the Choctaw Academy Facebook page, or even make a donation to the Blue Grass Community Foundation in the name of the Choctaw Academy, which will be used toward funding its restoration once Richardson finalizes plans with the entity.
“That’s how people help. That’s the whole secret sauce, if you will, these types of restoration projects is having someone that can hold those funds and collect those funds as they build to your target level. That’s what’s really going to be critical at this point,” he said.
For more information on the work being done to restore the 1825 Choctaw Academy, as well as past and future articles, visit our website at www.News-Graphic.com.