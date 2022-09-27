Questions were recently raised from emails between Scott County Fiscal Court members and Georgetown Eye Care Founder Dr. Chip Richardson, who has been advocating for several years for the restoration of the 1825 Choctaw Academy. During a fiscal court meeting on Sept. 9, a potential legal document was suggested as a supportive piece in the project. 

After the meeting, Richardson contacted the News-Graphic in hopes of offering the public additional information about his work to have the property restored, which could allow locals and visitors alike to interpret a structure from 1825. He added that the Blue Grass Community Foundation has made a decision that his easement with the Georgetown-Scott County Museum “holds water” for the once newly-built boarding school to be a parcel of public benefit. 

