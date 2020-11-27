Georgetown’s annual Christmas Parade has been cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, said Lori Saunders, executive director of the Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Commission which oversees the event.
The annual Christmas Tree lighting event, which is held traditionally in conjunction with the parade, will be celebrated virtually on Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m. on the tourism commission’s Facebook page. Called “A Spirited Celebration,” the tree lighting ceremony will include music from Jennifer Tackett and Logan Carver, holiday greets from Mayor Tom Prather and County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington and a message from Santa Claus.
The parade was cancelled because many of the participants are groups such as sports teams, bands and church organizations, Saunders said.
“They just didn’t feel safe,” she said.
The Georgetown/Scott County Museum will feature Mrs. Santa Claus telling holiday stories via its Facebook page on Dec. 1. Children are encouraged to submit letters to Santa Claus at museum.scottco@yahoo.com. The museum has made arrangements for the letters to be answered by Santa or Mrs. Claus. Mrs. Claus story time will also be available on the News-Graphic’s Facebook page and website on Dec. 18.
The News-Graphic is also requesting letters to Santa to be emailed to santaclaus@news-graphic.com. These letters will be printed in the Christmas edition of the News-Graphic and forwarded to the North Pole. On Dec. 18, Santa Claus will be reading some of the letters in a special broadcast from the North Pole on the News-Graphic’s Facebook page and the newspaper’s website at www.news-graphic.com. Children are urged to send in their letters early so that Santa may read their letter online.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.