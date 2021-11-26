Santa Claus is coming to town on Dec. 4.
The annual Christmas parade returns to downtown Georgetown Dec. 4 with festivities beginning at 4 p.m. at Georgetown College with hot chocolate, photos, and activities followed by the parade at 6 p.m. The Christmas tree lighting will immediately follow the parade.
The theme this year is “Home for the Holidays,” registration to march in the parade is free and open at georgetownky.com/home-for-the-holidays.
“Last year we had to go virtual which was very hard because we’re so used to the community wrapping their arms around the Christmas parade and all the activities,” said Lori Saunders, Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Commission executive director. “It’s going to be pretty spectacular this year.”
Registration is already up to 25 floats including four marching bands. Immediately after the parade Santa will light the Christmas tree next to the Scott County Courthouse on Main Street.
This year’s Christmas tree comes from a home in Bradford Place. According to neighbor Linda Green, the tree was first purchased as a live Christmas tree by her neighbors over 20 years ago. After Christmas it was planted in the front yard and this year it will come full circle by becoming a Christmas tree again.
“It is beautiful, it’s probably about 30-35 feet,” said Saunders.
The tree will be cut to a manageable size and transported by the county road department with the assistance of the police department. It will take two cherry pickers to decorate the tree once it’s installed next to the courthouse.
“We have had a lot of people in the past who have wanted to donate the Christmas tree but obviously we can only take one,” she said. “Sometimes we do have people who send us beautiful Christmas trees but for us they are too close to a home or power lines and we just can’t take them but we’re disappointed too!
“But somebody always comes through with the perfect tree in the perfect location for us every year, we can count on it”.
Other Holiday Events
— Southern Lights Holiday Festival at the Kentucky Horse Park (Nov.22-Dec. 31 daily from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.) - khpfoundation.org
— Christmas Time at the Ark Encounter (Nov. 26-Dec. 12) - arkencounter.com/christmas
— Small Business Saturday in Downtown Georgetown Nov. 27
— Storytelling & Letters to Santa at the Museum (Nov. 27, Dec. 1-4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at the Georgetown & Scott County Museum - georgetownscottcountymuseum.com
— Ward Hall Candlelight Tours Dec. 10-13 & 17-20 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. - wardhall.net
— Polar Express on the Sadieville Train Car Dec. 10-11, virtual - scottpublib.org
For more information on these events and other go to georgetownky.com/home-for-the-holidays or www.news-graphic.com.
Elizabeth Morey can be reached at emorey@news-graphic.com.