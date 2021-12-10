The winners of the Georgetown/Scott County Tourism’s annual Home for the Holidays Parade have been announced. Congratulations to the winners in the following categories:
— Best Theme: Georgetown-Scott Co. Parks & Recreation
— Best Float: Georgetown Community Hospital
— Spectacular Sparkle: Taymission Pops, Antique Tractors
— Spirited Performance: Parks and Rec Dance, White Dog Body Art
— Jingle All the Way: GCHS Marching Band, March Madness
— Honorable Mentions: Scott County Girl Scouts and Amen House
The winner of “Best Float”, the Georgetown Community Hospital, featured the Grinch, dressed as Santa Claus, locked up in a jail cell, presumably booked on charges of grand larceny for stealing Christmas presents. The idea for the float came from Lisa Earlywine and Belinda Newsted, according to Bridget Foster, director of communications for the hospital. Foster has been helping with the float since she came to the area 7 years ago. She says they’ve been working on the float on and off after work since before Thanksgiving and the last week spent every night getting it ready for Saturday’s parade. Foster said “Its so much fun to be involved with the float and I really enjoy doing it and giving back to the community and lifting spirits where we can!”
Winners and Honorable Mentions can stop by the tourism office during normal business offices to collect their prizes and certificates.
“To see smiles on peoples faces that just brings joys to my heart,” said Bridget Foster.
