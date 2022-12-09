Georgetown welcomed its annual Christmas Parade and tree lighting to the streets of downtown on Dec. 3. The parade consisted of several floats and window displays hosted by local businesses, a handful of which took home awards for their creations.  

Adult entry winners for this year’s parade included a tie between Antique Tractors and the Georgetown-Scott County Parks & Recreation in the “Spectacular Sparkles” category, while Georgetown Community Hospital took home the award for “Magic Spirit Performance.” Ward Hall received the “Jingle All the Way” award.  

