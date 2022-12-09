Georgetown welcomed its annual Christmas Parade and tree lighting to the streets of downtown on Dec. 3. The parade consisted of several floats and window displays hosted by local businesses, a handful of which took home awards for their creations.
Adult entry winners for this year’s parade included a tie between Antique Tractors and the Georgetown-Scott County Parks & Recreation in the “Spectacular Sparkles” category, while Georgetown Community Hospital took home the award for “Magic Spirit Performance.” Ward Hall received the “Jingle All the Way” award.
In the children’s entry category, the American Heritage Girls earned the honor of “Spectacular Sparkles,” Rising Stars Dance Studio received the “Magic Spirit Performance” award, and Providence Christian Academy won in the “Jingle All the Way” category.
Heirlooms and Gretchen’s received first place in the window decorating concert, with Birdsongs Craft & Quilts coming in second and Oh Sew Cute in third.
The parade has been held for over three decades, said Executive Director of Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Lori Saunders. Community members make the decision about who takes home a prize for their floats, a decision that was made more difficult by this year’s large turnout. Over forty entries made up this year’s parade; however, entries could consist of more than one vehicle, float, or group of walkers.
Saunders hopes that this year’s theme, “Christmas at the Farm,” serves to inspire and educate children and adults alike.
“There are a lot of children who have no idea what a tractor is, but to see that and to have that opportunity for parents to say what it is and what its uses are for — it sounds funny, but that’s a way to educate them about farm life,” said Saunders.
The excitement of children is both seen and heard during the parade, said Saunders, especially when Santa arrives.
Saunders credits the success of the event to the involvement of community members and local agencies. The Georgetown fire and police departments are heavily active in keeping the community safe during the event, while Georgetown Public Works decorates the downtown area. The Scott County Road Department also cuts and places the tree, which is donated yearly.
“We’ve been very, very fortunate that we’ve always had someone who will donate a tree to us,” said Saunders. “We really don’t have to go and look that far.”
The future for the parade is full of potential, and Saunders looks forward to the event for years to come. Most notably, creating a theme that resonates.
“Always, always making sure that we have a theme that resonates with the community, something they can actively engage in and be a part of, and the more community members that we have that are participating in the parade, is just a way for everyone to come together and celebrate the holidays.”