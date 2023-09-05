Justice

Mike Justice stands in front of Georgetown Church of the Nazarene, where he has been the pastor since 2010. The church will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Sept. 9 and 10.

 News-Graphic Photo Peter Wilson

Georgetown Church of the Nazarene (GCN) will celebrate its hundredth year on September 9 and 10. 

The church was organized in September of 1923. It began from a series of tent meetings on the Garth grounds that summer. The children of some of the first attendees are still members. 

