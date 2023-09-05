Georgetown Church of the Nazarene (GCN) will celebrate its hundredth year on September 9 and 10.
The church was organized in September of 1923. It began from a series of tent meetings on the Garth grounds that summer. The children of some of the first attendees are still members.
Juanita Moore, who has been going to the church since her birth almost 87 years ago, said her parents went to each night of the original revival meetings.
“When I was little, I would sit on the platform with the pastor, (Rev. C.T. Duckett), when I was four years old, until he was ready to preach”
Moore also remembers taking trips as a child after Vacation Bible School.
“Rev. Joe Shouley was our pastor, and after Vacation Bible School was over with, he would rent three school buses from Oxford, and we would go to Woodland Park for a picnic,” Moore said.
In 1924, the church bought the property on the corner of Clayton and Military streets that would serve as its home until the 1980’s. The first building on the property was built for $300 by Warren Lancaster, according to church documents. In 1940, the building that remains at the corner today was built. That building now houses Bread of Life Lutheran Church.
When the construction on the building started, the church had 48 cents in the treasury, said Moore.
“A lot of sacrifices went on, people had to really sacrifice to get it done,” Moore said.
Mike Justice, who has served as lead pastor at GCN since 2010, sees that as one aspect of the church that remains constant today.
“It’s been a very giving church, a very sacrificing church whenever there is a need presented it’s always met. I don’t think we’ve ever not met a need,” Justice said.
Moore remembered early members’ hard work to run the church. She remembers the current oldest member of the church, Juanita Dunn, lugging coal in the early days.
“Dunn and Kenneth Rice, her dad, they packed coal from North Hamilton in a little red wagon to start a fire in the old church . . . and Juanita said every step she took she said ‘I’ll never go to church again, I’ll never go to church again,’” Moore said.
Rev. L.H. Roebuck was the pastor of the church from 1958 to 1980. During his time as pastor, the church grew to the point that they sometimes had standing room only services.
“One Easter Sunday we had to rent John L. Hill Chapel, we had the Speer Family and had over 700, the largest crowd I think we’ve ever had,” said Calvin Kidwell, who has been in the church since his birth 70 years ago.
The building on Clayton was often full during Roebuck’s time at the church. Kidwell remembers people being in Sunday School rooms during the service because the sanctuary was full.
In 1983, the church broke ground on the Rice Family Life Center at a newly purchased property on Old Lemons Mill Road, where the church remains today. Around that time, they sold the building on Clayton to Central Church of God.
During the transition, the church returned briefly to its starting point, meeting in what is now Garth Elementary School while the new building was being built.
“I was up on the stage where I starred in Oklahoma, my high school senior play, there weren’t as many lights though,” said Kidwell.
Kidwell met his wife, Nancy, in the church, and they helped with worship for many years.
“My wife and I sung every service before the message for about 30 years or more,” Kidwell said.
In December of 1993, they finished the addition of their current sanctuary building, attached to the family life center.
One special moment in the church history for several members was the completion of the sanctuary at the Lemons Mill Road property, Hoskins remembered the feeling of magnitude while walking across from the family life center where they had been meeting in the gym, to the new section of the building.
“When we walked over, pastor had us sign our favorite verses on the floor before we put the carpet down, so we were literally standing on the promises,” said Carol Dawes, who has attended the church for 65 years.
Before completing the sanctuary addition at the new property, the church went abroad and built a building for a church in Ecuador.
“Quite a few of our people went over to build it,” said Dawes.
The church excelled not only on the mission field, but also on the softball field.
In 1981, the church took a softball team to the inaugural national Nazarene tournament, and they won the first national nazarene championship.
“That was mostly a bunch of kids from church camp and a lot of those played with us for the next 20 years or more. . . we went on to win seven national championships,” said Kidwell.
Justice appreciates how the church has encouraged him to be involved in the community.
“This church has always allowed their pastors to be very community involved. Former pastor Roebuck was a chaplain at the hospital, former pastor Mason was on the school board. . . I’m chaplain at the sheriff’s office. They want us to be involved in the community,” said Justice.
For the church members, God and people’s faithfulness is what has sustained the church for 100 years.
“It truly comes down to people being faithful, giving their time and their talent and their money, if you don’t have money you can’t keep the doors open, if you have money but nobody shows up, what’s the point?,” said Gary Hoskins, who has been a member for 40 years.
“When I had no family, this church is my family . . . these people have a larger impact on my life than anybody else has except my direct family,” said Hoskins.
“We have to put God ahead of all of this, and God is good all the time,” said Dawes.
In 2014, the church was struck by lightning, While some people were unnerved by the strike, Justice saw it as one of the biggest blessings for the church. Firefighter’s quickly stopped the fire, and the ensuing repairs enabled them to renovate and modernize the sanctuary. A member of the church was watching the storm from the baseball fields and heard the strike. The rapid response of the fire department kept the fire from destroying the church.
“What some saw as a curse, God made it a blessing,” Justice said.
“It goes to show that God has blessed us in more ways than one, starting with the old church and how it started with just a few cents in the treasury up till where we are now, it’s just a blessing,” said Moore.
Today, the building on Lemons Mill Road is in use from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Sunday, Justice said. A French-speaking African congregation, a Swahili-speaking African congregation, and a Hispanic congregation all meet there.
“Our mission statement is love God, love people, and serve the world, so that falls right into that, and we have a building that we were realizing was just sitting here the whole afternoon on Sunday, so why not?” said Hoskins.
On Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9 and 10, the church will celebrate its centennial. On Saturday, they will have an outreach day with a cookout, inflatable games, carnival games, and cornhole from 3 p.m. 6:30 p.m.. At 6:30 p.m., They will gather in the sanctuary for a celebration concert. All of this is open to the public and free. On Sunday at 10 a.m. they will hold a celebration service and then at 12:30 they will have dinner on the grounds under a tent. Previous pastors and members that have moved away will be back for the weekend, Justice said.
Though much has changed over the church’s century, some things remain the same.
“As times have changed, we’ve changed the way we do things, and we’ve changed the way things look, but the message remains the same,” said Hoskins.
The 2014 lightning strike blew the steeple off the building, with a part ending up near Lemons Mill road, and another part on the opposite side of the church. Now, the cross from that steeple, bent from the strike, hangs on the wall of the family life center, visible from the entrance lobby of the church. Underneath it is the Bible reference, Romans 8:28. The verse reads: “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”