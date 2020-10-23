Georgetown Church of the Nazarene is offering free flu shots as a part of “Give it Away Sunday” to those in the community whose insurance doesn’t cover it, Pastor Mike Justice said. Flu shots will be given out November 1 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
If someone has insurance and the insurance covers the flu shot, they will go through the provider, Justice said. But if someone does not have insurance or it is not covered, the church will cover the cost.
To register for the shots, people can go to www.gtownnaz.org or call the church office.
Grassroots Pharmacy out of Lexington is providing the flu shots, and community health nurses will be helping administer the shots along with some nurses from the Nazarene congregation.
Tents will be set up in the parking lot if weather permits, or the event will be held inside, Justice said. Social distancing and proper precautions will be followed.
“We want to help people have the flu shot,” he said.
“Give it Away Sunday” is what Justice hopes to be an annual event.
“God has blessed our church during this (time of) uncertainty,” Justice said.
For the fourth time over the past six years Georgetown Church of the Nazarene has been able to hold “Give it Away Sunday” events where money from tithes and offerings given to the church is being reinvested back into the community.
“We just want to invest in the community,” he said.
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.