A new chapter has been added in the AMEN House story.
When COVID hit over a year ago the AMEN House had to address changes just as many others did. They reorganized their space to accommodate more food and help fight hunger in Scott County. Their clothing section had to disappear in order to store more goods.
A few months ago Teri Budde, who is in charge of AMEN House clothing, and volunteers organized ‘pop-up shops’ in the parking lot. This all happened while the AMEN House was waiting to find a long-term space for clothing donations.
“It’s just like a whole new book opening up again,” Budde said.
The First Presbyterian Church on main street has donated their lower level space for the long-term so that is now where the AMEN Closet may take shape.
“That extra space has made it where we can really try to run this like a clothing store,” said AMEN House Director Michele Carlisle. “Without the partnership for First Presbyterian all of this falls apart.”
The parking lot was packed this morning with food donations pouring in from churches like Ss. Francis and St. John’s Catholic Church and community members.
“It really is churches loving on this community well that makes it possible for the AMEN House to do what we do,” Carlisle said.
A new point system has been implemented when shopping the member-based AMEN Closet.
“You can use your points however you want, come as many days as you want just as if you were shopping at any of the finer department stores,” Budde said.
The points reset each month. This allows the families to shop for what they need, she said.
Donations can be dropped off at the AMEN House 9 a.m. to Noon on weekdays, with extended hours to 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Accepted are non-perishable food items, clothing of any size and small household items.
“There is such an excitement—such a dignity—to what’s going on here,” Budde said.
