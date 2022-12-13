The old First Baptist Church that sits on West Jefferson has been given a facelift. Harold Dean Jessie and Steven Wiglesworth have worked to restore the old church from 1870, and turn it into a residence/event space.
“We bought the church and converted (it) into our home,” Wiglesworth said. “It was an exciting adventure.”
Restoring the church was about keeping history alive for Jessie and Wiglesworth.
“Our goal is that we have a passion, where it is possible, to save the historic buildings,” Jessie said. “And we understand, to save them, in order for them to remain viable, they have to be repurposed so they will always be here. It doesn’t do any good to remodel and redo something that’s not going to be functional. That means it’s not going to last.”
Kentucky Heritage Commission (KHC) stopped in Dec. 2 to look at the fully restored building and tour what may have been a hidden room from the Underground Railroad.
After the tour, members from the KHC went through the hidden room on a mini dig. A portion of an 1800s pitcher was found, as well as remnants of old stained glass were found.
“We have been told by the members of the congregation that this building was a part of the Underground Railroad,” he said. “There are, what I would call, different things in this building that would lead you to think that is a real possibility.”
Jessie and Wiglesworth hope to document what is found in the hidden room.
“With Georgetown, there is so much history here,” said Site Identification Manager for KHC Kitty Dougoud. “If you think about 1790, we were the Wild West, and you know, people came here and it was a very significant community. It’s important to save our heritage.”
The original First Baptist Church on West Jefferson is on the national register of historic places, Dougoud said.
“It was an African American church that had, basically, a circuit rider minister, which meant they went from church to church. And, it was the church where the slaves were allowed to attend. So, it has a really deep history in the African American culture. And, I really appreciate that Steven and Dean have worked with the African (American) church members.”
First Baptist Church moved from the building on West Jefferson to Lexington Road as a part of “Vision 2000,” according to www.fbcgeorgetownky.org.
“The official history began in 1842 as the First African Baptist Church,” reads the church website. “Associational records show Revs. London Ferrell, James Monroe, and Harry Evans as ministers of the then First African Baptist Church. The first official pastor was Rev. George Washington Dupree (1851 to 1862). Born of slave parents, while pastoring the church, he was put on the block of the court house and sold in 1856. Rev. William Pratt and others from Lexington bought him and set him free. He divided his time between (First African Baptist Church) and Pleasant Green Baptist Church, Lexington, Kentucky.
“In 1862, Rev. Reuben Lee was called as the second pastor. He served from 1862 to 1876. Nine-hundred seventy-five members were baptized during his 14 years as pastor. In 1867, the official ninety-nine year lease was transacted with the Georgetown Baptist Church. In 1870, the older part of the Jefferson Street building was constructed at a cost of $8,250. In 1876, Rev. R.T. Huffman was called as the pastor. He served two years and resigned to organize Zion Baptist Church.”
An historic marker will soon be added to the site, Dougoud said.
Local historian Ann Bevins, who has written a detailed history of area churches, believes the restoration of the Baptist church is good for the community.
“I think the purpose to which these two men have put this property is for the health of the community, and that it will continue to serve as a community place.” Bevins said.
Jessie and Wiglesworth hope that the community sees the importance of preserving the history of their community.