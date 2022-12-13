Church

Nicole Konkol, Karen Stevens, Candi Rinehart, Stephanie Dooley and Patti Hutchins with Kentucky Heritage Commission find artifacts in the basement of the recently renovated First Baptist Church that sits on West Jefferson, as it is now owned by Harold Dean Jessie and Steven Wiglesworth. 

 News-Graphic Photo By James Scogin

The old First Baptist Church that sits on West Jefferson has been given a facelift. Harold Dean Jessie and Steven Wiglesworth have worked to restore the old church from 1870, and turn it into a residence/event space. 

“We bought the church and converted (it) into our home,” Wiglesworth said. “It was an exciting adventure.” 

