Some ammunition was among items stolen from a pair of vehicles on McFarland Drive, this weekend.
The thefts continue a trend of night-time break-ins the Georgetown Police Department has investigated for several months.
The suspect in this weekend’s break-ins is a while male of medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie with dark pants. Nearby cameras captured his image and police have recovered partial prints from the vehicles.
The break-ins occurred about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.
The Georgetown Police department encourages residents to remove valuables from their vehicles when they go in at night and to always lock their vehicles. Citizens are also encouraged to contact the police if they see any suspicious behavior around vehicles, especially late at night.
