The Georgetown City Council heard from eight residents who said they were angry and offended by a social post from council member Karen Tingle-Sames during its regular meeting Monday, including a request for the council member’s resignation from the Scott County NAACP.
The meeting was held via Zoom, and is recorded on the city’s YouTube channel.
Tingle-Sames entered a post on her personal Facebook account beneath of photo of president-elect Joe Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris and their families: “Doesn’t this make Americans proud! Crack pot girls Hunter and creepy, sell out China Joe. Let’s hope it’s not over yet! If it is this is Americans punishment for All our sin and rejection of God…there is nothing on this stage that represents Godly values.” Also in the photograph was Harris’ young niece and other family members of Biden and Harris.
“(The post) was discouraging and disheartening,” said Christie Gilkey who added she was proud that Biden was elected. “Words do matter.”
John Douglas, president of the local NAACP chapter, pointed out the city had recently terminated an employee for racist actions.
“Trust has been eroded,” Douglas said. “A employee has been removed for racist actions. Council members should be held to even higher standards.”
Douglas then said the local NAACP asks Tingle-Sames to resign from her position on the council. Tingle-Sames, who is also a former mayor, was re-elected Nov. 3 to the council, finishing third among the eight elected council members.
Issac Hughes suggested the council participate in diversity training and develop an ethics ordinance that held council members more accountable for their actions.
Several speakers questioned Tingle-Sames use of “crack pot girls” when there is a child in the photo, and said “China Joe” was racist. Others called the social media post, “disgusting,” and “hurtful.”
Other residents who spoke on the social post included Camille Overstreet, Laranda Smith, Rachella Harris, April Baker and Marcy Holladay.
Council member Mark Showalter picked up on Hughes’ recommendation for diversity training and encouraged the council to make that happen.
This is the second time in less than a year we’ve heard comments from council members that are inappropriate,” Showalter said. “It is embarrassing. I am embarrassed and disgusted.”
Last year, council members Marvin Thompson and Polly Singer-Eardley were captured on an open microphone during a break in a council meeting joking about LGBTQA+ citizens following the passage of the city’s Fairness Ordinance and a Scott County deputy who was wounded in the line of action, but was suing the city. Both Thompson and Singer-Eardley lost their bid for re-election in the Nov. 3 election.
Mayor Tom Prather agreed diversity training should be part of the council’s training.
“Clearly, there is work to be done,” the mayor said.
Tingle-Sames did not address the speakers directly, but at the end of the meeting during council comments when many of the speakers had signed off, she thanked the citizens for speaking. Previously, Tingle-Sames has said she stands by her comments, but adds she could have been more eloquent. She has said she was not referring to the child on the stage when she wrote “crack pot girls.”
Following the meeting, Douglas said he was disappointed Tingle-Sames did not address the speakers or apologize or explain her position.
