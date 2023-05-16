Two community members opened up an opportunity for members of the community to share concerns and for elected officials to listen.
Some 15 people, including two members of the Georgetown City Council, gathered Thursday to discuss area issues and allow members to express concerns as well as possible solutions. Topics ranged from community employment to the need for more traffic lights.
Jeremy Emerson and Dan Holman organized the event as a means to further discussions about the issues that they feel are really important in Georgetown. Emerson lost in a bid for a seat on city council, while Holman has become actively involved in council meetings after his property flooded and the city purchased land and demolished a building near his home.
“It will be an open forum for people to share whatever’s on their mind about city or county topics,” stated Holman’s description of the event. “We’ll make sure the thoughts are compiled and shared with elected officials.”
Vincent Morris said he hopes to see more work within the city and county be contracted to those within the community. Lei Xiao said he has noticed a need for traffic lights around Kroger and other areas within the city.
The community listening session held at Scott County Library is something Emerson hopes springboards more conversation.
Other topics discussed were growth of the community, water rate issues, green spaces, and possible gaps in communication between local government and the community.
“It wasn’t just one issue,” Emerson said. “We probably heard 20 to 30 issues tonight, or more.”
The listening session was meant to bring people together no matter their beliefs, and allows for them to be heard, he said.
“Anybody can do this,” Emerson said. “They can put it together and set up a time. But you’ve got to have topics.”
If anyone wants to start their own community listening session, he said they are able to if they are willing to facilitate it.
“We both have spoken at city council meetings. We both wrote letters to the editor. We both help with this,” Emerson said. “Anybody that wants to aspire to be more involved, they can.
“A lot of people want to wait until those opportunities come to them, but you can do this stuff.”
Emerson encourages others to go to local community meetings and share their views if they feel they aren’t being heard.
Holman compared this community listening session to a “miniature town hall.”
“I thought it went well,” Holman said. “People came with issues. People clearly in this town have things that they would like to talk about and they don’t feel 100 percent heard currently. And sometimes they don’t know exactly where to go with their concerns.
“This highlights that there is a need and a place for helping people connect better.”
A community listening session allows for open conversation, he said.
Holman hopes to see more of these listening sessions happen whether he is leading one with Emerson or someone else takes the responsibility, he said.
“I just want to see it happen,” Holman said.
Holman is looking for the city and community be better connected through events like a community listening session, he said.
Word of the community listening session spread through Holman’s letter to the editor shared with the News-Graphic, he said. He encourages others to read and write in to the News-Graphic with their community needs.