Members of the community gathered Tuesday evening at the Great Crossing High School auditorium for a public hearing on the potential removal of the low-head dam at Great Crossing Park.
A panel of eight experts from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR), the Ohio River Foundation, and other groups took questions and comments from almost 20 of the many individuals in attendance.
The dam at Great Crossing Park was built in the 1800s to support a paper mill, but the mill and any of its parts have since been removed. The dam is approximately 200 feet in length, 13 feet wide and 11 feet tall, and was constructed out of stacked stone with a concrete fascia. KDFWR has owned the dam since 1934.
David Baker, a Central Fisheries District biologist, said representatives in Scott County were concerned about the low-head dam, which has been the source of drowning accidents. The most recent drowning accident occurred in May of this year. An engineering company, Strand Associates Inc., was hired to assess the dam in Spring 2019 and the assessment was completed in Fall 2019.
“This assessment included looking at the structural integrity of the dam. It included looking at the impacts, possible options moving forward based on their findings,” Baker said.
The inspection found cracks on spalls of the crest of the dam, significant spalls on the downstream face of the dam and undermining along the toe of the dam. The undermining extended about 150 of the 200 feet of the dam. Spalls are small pieces of a material, such as concrete, that break off from a larger solid body. The current around the toe caused issues during the assessment, Baker said.
“When they (Strand Associates) did this onsite investigation of the dam, water came up just a little bit, so they weren’t able to actually dive and look at the whole toe of the dam because the current there in the middle was too strong and they deemed it was unsafe to put their divers into that type of current,” Baker said. “There’s about 50 feet in the middle of the dam that they did not look at.”
The report did say that the dam was not an immediate danger of failing, Baker said.
The findings were reported to the Scott County Fiscal Court in June 2020 and the KDFWR Commission in December 2020.
Strand Associates offered four improvement options. The first option is to fill the undermining of the toe, which would cost around $250,000. Baker said this option would “be a Band-aid moving forward to buy us some time.” The second option is a complete downstream face installation for $1,650,000. This option would fill the void under the dam and install a new concrete face. Option three is to remove and replace the existing dam for about $2,500,000. The last option is to remove the dam for $950,000. The cost estimates are preliminary numbers and are subject to change, Baker said. Rich Cogen, Ohio River Foundation executive director, estimated the removal to be around $400,000 to $500,000.
Initially, KDFWR is most interested in looking into the removal option for a few reasons.
“It does provide us with an increase in public safety. It does provide benefits to the environment, and it does provide different opportunities in diversity to outdoor recreation here in the county. The other benefit of the structure being removed would be that it would eliminate any continuous maintenance and long-term maintenance needs and the costs that are associated with that,” said Baker.
KDFWR has been involved in removing several dams in recent years, the latest being the Jim Beam Dam on Elkhorn Creek. The Jim Beam Dam cost well less than $100,000 in taxpayer dollars to take down and Jim Beam helped pay for part of the removal.
In Cogen’s presentation, he referred to a study from the St. Johns Dam removal in Ohio in 2003. In the study, the fish population and diversity of fish changed, and even increased in some species, after the dam was removed. The river also changed, bringing in more cobble and less sand and mud. At Great Crossing, the fisheries would transition to reflect the changing environment of the water.
According to Cogen, if the dam were to be removed, the lake environment would revert back to a natural river environment, the habitat would improve, native species would return and the risk of injury of death would be removed.
Cogen pointed out the dam is not flood controlling, meaning “flooding is not reduced by any water held in the impoundment.” He also said if the dam were to be left alone until it fails, it may cause more injuries. An intact dam is less expensive to remove, he said, as more pieces takes up more time and money to remove.
After hearing from the two experts, the public shared their opinions on the potential removal of the dam. One homeowner shared her house is accessed by a water table bridge and was concerned with the amount of flooding downstream if the dam were to be removed.
“There would be no downstream impacts at all. The impact would be just upstream,” said Michael Scott, director of the Engineering, Infrastructure and Technology Division of KDFWR. “The only impact would be slightly reduced flooding upstream. But as far as the amount of water coming across and the downstream impact, it would all be the same because the same water is coming through. It would all be the same.”
Another concern was the effect the removal would have on irrigation and agriculture. Some citizens were worried that the removal of the dam would cause the pool of water to decrease that homeowners, including residents in Canewood subdivision, would have available for use. However, Baker shared that the creek would not go dry based on the gallons per day that flow through the creek and the amount of water used by homeowners.
Others questioned the quality of water in the dam, sharing that sewage from Toyota and the City of Georgetown ends up in the creek. Cogen said in his experience in the removal of a dam in West Milton, Ohio, the removal of the dam improved water quality.
Many citizens acknowledged the potential for danger at the dam but wanted to know how to enforce the safety precautions. Matt Hartley, conservation officer for Scott County, said he does not have the authority to enforce city or county ordinances. Citizens should call the Scott County Sheriff’s Office if people are not following the rules, he said.
In terms of paying for the removal or alternatives to keep the dam intact, one citizen said, “I think there should be a little more diversity in that part before we start making those decisions.” That statement drew a round of applause from the crowd.
The panel reiterated throughout the night that the hearing was just the first of many discussions before a decision would be made. Baker said there is not funding for any option yet and permits for any option have not been requested at this time.
KDFWR plans to look at all possible options and consult with Scott County residents again before making a final decision.
“Nothing has been decided. We just need to look at all the options we’ve heard today and look at all the available options and see what makes the most sense for everybody,” said Dave Dreves, acting fisheries director of KDFWR.
