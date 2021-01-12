SADIEVILLE — A new commissioner was approved following the resignation of April Cannon at a special meeting of the Sadieville City Commission on Thursday.
Jean Epperson-Stanley was approved by a vote of 3-0, with one recused, as the newest city commissioner to replace Cannon, who’s resignation was officially accepted at this meeting. Cannon had announced her resignation at the last city commission meeting, but it had not yet be formally accepted.
Mayor Robert Wagoner said the reasoning behind Cannon’s resignation was unknown. Cannon was not in attendance virtually or in-person at Thursday’s meeting.
“She didn’t really give any reason,” Wagoner said. “I don’t know any reason, she just did.”
Following the acceptance of Cannon’s resignation, Wagoner and the commissioners went into executive session to discuss possible replacements, where Jean was selected as the nominee. After the executive session concluded, Jean was proposed by Commissioner Debra Stamper. Jean is the wife of current commissioner Victor Stanley, who recused himself during the commission’s vote.
“I am not one who’s really big on nepotism,” Wagoner said. “I’m not a big fan of it, but in a community this size, it’s difficult to get people to serve. There were several names mentioned, she was one, and it seemed that was kind of how they were leaning.”
Jean said she is thrilled to be serving her community in a larger capacity, having served previously on some committees over the past year.
“I’m looking forward to helping bring Sadieville into the future while preserving the history of all the railroads and culture that has gone through Sadieville over the years,” she said. “I don’t want it to be lost. I’m just really thankful that everybody appreciates all the effort that I’ve put into it, and I’m very honored for this opportunity to serve Sadieville in the best possible way.”
Jean was swore in immediately following the meeting, and is now officially serving on the city commission.
Following her acceptance of the nomination, the commission proceeded to assign department roles to each of the commissioners.
First, Wagoner extended an offer to Stamper, who will continue serving as parks and recreation commissioner, to serve as mayor pro-tem. Stamper will be taking over as mayor pro-tem from former Public Safety Commissioner Brian Reese, who lost his bid for re-election last year.
“She’s got the most experience on the commission currently,” Wagoner said. “However, she has also stepped up to the plate and done a lot for the city over the last couple of years. I’m thrilled that she has interest and drive and concern and willingness to put the time forward.”
Wagoner cited Stamper’s involvement in the skateboard park and the expansion of the city’s parks as examples.
Newly elected commissioners Jennifer Halsey and Jean will take over as public safety commissioner and public works commissioner respectively. Meanwhile, Victor will continue to serve as public works commissioner.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Sadieville City Commission will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25 via Zoom.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.