The Georgetown City Council gave verbal approval Monday for city officials to work out final details with Republic Services to eventually start collecting the city’s garbage.
The transition is tentatively set for Jan. 1, 2022, but Republic Services officials have said they will need a signed contract before they can begin actual preparation such as the purchase of equipment, etc.
Chief Administrative Officer Andrew Hartley will handle most of the negotiations, which will include how the transition from some city employees to Republic will be managed. Mayor Tom Prather has said that no city employee will lose their job due to the transition and Public Works Director Robert Bruin has indicated he will need several sanitation employees to move to his department. The city will continue to pick up brush, leaves and other yard debris.
Republic has indicated it will use the Herbie trash receptacles currently in use by the city, and will purchase any new and unused receptacles. The city will review its current fleet of equipment and likely sell it as Republic prefers to use its own equipment.
Once the contract is approved Republic will also begin collecting recyclables every other week. The recyclables collected will be the usual plastic, aluminum and paper.
Residential billing will be done through Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer System with the city paying Republic on a monthly basis. GMWSS officials have indicated they will need some time to prepare for the transition as well. Business customers currently having their trash collected by the city will transition into the Republic system, as well.
The city will also finalize the monthly rates for residents, although the bid placed the rate at $15.68 per month, including recycling. The monthly senior rate would be $13.09.
Georgetown will collect a $210,000 franchise fee, which will go towards the collection of yard debris.
In other business, the city plans to hold a ground-breaking ceremony for the sewer extension line up U.S. 25 that will eventually take in the mobile home parks on the Scott-Fayette county line in early October. Because of the project’s scope and its environmental impact providing sewage treatment to those mobile home parks, Gov. Andy Beshear has indicated he would like to attend, so city officials are awaiting word on the governor’s schedule.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.