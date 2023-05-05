It appears likely the 2023-24 budget presented Monday during the meeting of the Georgetown City Council will have a projected deficit of $1.6 million, but include raises for all city employees. The budget will be presented to the council at its regular meeting Monday followed by first reading at the May 22 meeting and second and final reading on June 12. The council will be meeting in the Scott County Courthouse in the fiscal court chambers at 6 p.m.

Mayor Burney Jenkins presented his proposed $33.9 million budget in early April projecting a $1.4 million deficit, but following a finance committee meeting last week, it appears raises for first responders have pushed that deficit higher.

