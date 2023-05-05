It appears likely the 2023-24 budget presented Monday during the meeting of the Georgetown City Council will have a projected deficit of $1.6 million, but include raises for all city employees. The budget will be presented to the council at its regular meeting Monday followed by first reading at the May 22 meeting and second and final reading on June 12. The council will be meeting in the Scott County Courthouse in the fiscal court chambers at 6 p.m.
Mayor Burney Jenkins presented his proposed $33.9 million budget in early April projecting a $1.4 million deficit, but following a finance committee meeting last week, it appears raises for first responders have pushed that deficit higher.
The city’s budget would also includes a 6.5 percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) pay raise for all employees. The raises for first responders would be in addition to the COLA raise and are $4,000 per employee.
Dispatch also requested a pay increase. The budget will allocate a 70 cent per hour raise for each employee in dispatch, but that pay increase will be covered by the 9-1-1 fee imposed by the city several years ago.
Jenkins’ budget projects $33.9 million in revenue against $35.3 million in expenses. The mayor’s budget did not include the raises for first responders although the request by both the police and fire departments was provided to council members at the budget’s presentation. The 6.5 percent COLA will add a $1.060 million to the budget while the raises for first responders will add another $778,000, according to city figures.
While presenting his budget, Jenkins warned the council that any new fees or taxes would not have time to impact this budget. He told the council to pass the 2023-24 budget with only current revenue streams in mind.
“It is what it is,” Jenkins said about the budget.
Council members Connie Tackett and Mark Showalter have each expressed concerns about approving a deficit budget. The council recently approved a full renovation of the historic city hall building, which dates back to 1888. The building has water damage and its limestone exterior has begun to crumble in places. The renovation will include creating access renovating the third floor which is not in use, but would eventually add about 1,700 sq. ft. of usage to the building. The estimated cost of the city hall renovation may range from over $10 million to as much as $14 million with most projections around $12 million. The range depends upon whether the project qualifies for historical tax credits or grants, and whether a slate or metal roof is installed.
“I want to see a plan on how we are going to pay for these,” Showalter said in a recent meeting. Showalter was one of three council members to vote against the city hall renovation. Todd Stone and Sonja Wilkins-Brent also voted against the renovation.
Tackett expressed support for first responders, but also said she was concerned that current revenue streams will not be enough to cover the increased costs.
“You can only increase fees and raises taxes so much,” Tackett said pointing all the last round of fee and tax increases all went towards salaries while the city also faces other needs such as stormwater. In recent meetings the council has discussed increasing various fees and taxes from imposing a stormwater fee to increasing building fees to other increases, many tied to new development.
The COLA increase was recommend by the state Department of Local Government and is based open the rate of inflation and the cost of living index, said Finance Director Stacey Clark. Typically, COLA raises are much smaller — averaging about three percent annually, she said. In the past, the city has given COLA raises ranging from a one-time bonus of $1,000 to 1.8 percent to five percent. Earlier this year, all elected officials — including the mayor and council members — were given a 6.5 percent rate increase through the state. So, the mayor and council felt it was appropriate to do the same for city employees, Clark said. The COLA is a recommendation by the state, but is not mandatory unless the raises for elected officials.
The mayor’s draft budget projects increases in many of the city’s revenues, including increases of $2.4 million in property taxes, $16 million in payroll taxes and $6.3 million in insurance premium fees — an area in which the council imposed a tax increase last year. The city’s 2023-24 revenues are expected to be almost $2.5 million higher than the current fiscal year which ends June 30.
Overall, many city departments are anticipating expenses to be flat with the police and fire departments as exceptions.
The budget deficit would be higher, but the finance committee is expected to recommend some capital projects and the purchase of a street sweeper at $400,000 to be delayed until there is a better idea about the city’s revenues.
It is not uncommon for the first budget to have a deficit, but in most cases by year end that deficit is erased with higher than budgeted revenues, Clark said. The city currently has about $23 million in reserves.