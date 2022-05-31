Inflation, an increase in hazardous pay for first responders and the cost of renovating city hall created an imbalanced Georgetown budget that will require pulling $1.079 million from reserves.
The city council received its first look at Mayor Tom Prather’s proposed $30.8 million budget for fiscal year 2022-23 during last Monday’s meeting and it contained some warnings for future actions.
“We think there are some structural imbalances that will have to be carried over,” Prather said. “These imbalances indicate future action will be required in the form of some kind of tax increase.”
Cost-of-living pay increases (COLA), the increase in hazardous pay and general inflation were each contributors to the imbalance, said City Finance Director Stacey Clark. COLA added $709,600 to the general fund while a five percent increase in hazardous pay added $338,000, she said.
When the decision was made to privatize the sanitation department, city officials expected some city employees to accept a position with Republic. That did not happen.
“The city made a huge effort to transition its sanitation department and in order to be fair to our sanitation workers we kept all on our payroll,” Prather said. “The reward is a cleaner community, which is what we want, but there is a financial implication, as well.”
The net result is an increase of $777,000 in additional payroll, but two sanitation positions will be eventually eliminated through attrition, Clark said.
The proposed 2022-23 budget also includes $10.3 million for the city hall renovation. Architects have said they expect the city hall renovation project will cost $9.1 million, but it will not be ready for bid until November.
The 2022-23 budget projects $30.8 million in general fund revenues against last year’s revenues of $27.7 million. Operating costs are projected at $31.9 million against lst year’s operating costs of $30.5 million.
In other action, Prather announced a four-member committee of council members will develop a plan for the city’s $1.1 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. Willow Hambrick, Greg Hampton, Todd Stone and Tammy Lusby-Mitchell form the committee and will meet with area non-profits who have sought some funding, as well as reviewing community wants and needs revealed through the online survey conducted for the county’s Comprehensive Plan.
“We will make sure the non-profits understand this is a one-time funding opportunity,” Hambrick said. “We have gotten the impression some may believe this is an ongoing funding situation, and it is not.”
The committee hopes to report back to the council later in the year with recommendations.
