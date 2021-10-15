Last Friday members of the community and local government met to plant a new native dogwood tree at Royal Spring Park. The event was part the Urban Forest Initiative’s fourth annual Tree Week which kicked off Oct. 3.
This year Georgetown, Berea, Hazard and Paducah will join Lexington to host over 100 tree-related events as part of the awareness week.
The native dogwood, donated by Jim McCarty of Etter Lane Nursery, won out over several other tree species. Other contenders for the spot included a Kentucky coffee tree, a tulip poplar and a kousa dogwood but the native dogwood was deemed the most suitable for the shady spot.
The Urban Forest Initiative is a collaborative group between the University of Kentucky and local community members whose goal is to promote the urban tree canopy throughout the area. The UFI was founded in 2014 to promote urban forestry on the UK campus where trees face health challenges related to the urban environment such as construction, soil quality issues and harmful pests.
This was the first year that Georgetown has participated in Tree Week and Mayor Tom Prather marked the occasion with a proclamation that was read at the event by Arlene Wilson of the mayor’s office.
For more information on Tree Week Events, visit ufi.ca.uky.edu/treeweek.
Elizabeth Morey can be reached at emorey@news-graphic.com.