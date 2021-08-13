As of the next election, Georgetown’s distinction as the city with Kentucky’s only elected city clerk will end.
In a unanimous vote the council made the city clerk position appointed, starting Jan. 1, 2023. The council held its regular meeting in a conference room at the Scott County Public Library in order to allow council members and the public to social distance.
“Tracie, you now have the historical distinction of being the last city clerk elected in the state of Kentucky,” Mayor Tom Prather said to current City Clerk Tracie Hoffman.
Council member Karen Tingle-Sames said she supported the move, but was a little sad that Georgetown would lose that position as the only Kentucky city to elect its clerk.
The city clerk position is largely clerical, and while some have viewed it as a check-and-balance over the mayor, the position is not structured that way, Prather said.
Georgetown has been the last holdout in Kentucky electing a city clerk. It is important the city clerk works well with the mayor, and by making the position appointed a mayor can be assured the clerk will be part of the team, Prather said. Georgetown has been fortunate as all the previous city clerks have worked well with the city administration, but in today’s sharply partisan atmosphere, that may not always be the case, he said.
“A good city clerk makes the mayor’s job easier,” Prather said. “But if they wanted to, a city clerk could make the mayor’s job very difficult.”
Hoffman remains as the city clerk through Dec. 31, 2022.
In other business, the city discussed a potential increase in the cost of the south sewer project going up U.S. 25 to Georgetown Mobile Estates on the Scott-Fayette county lines. The increase will likely be between $600,000 and $1 million and is due to delays caused a landowner failing to provide a right-of-way and the subsequent increase in materials.
The project is now estimated to run about $24.1 million, but the Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Board is uneasy about the increased costs, and unsure the utility can manage under its current rate structure. The project is being financed by Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA), but the GMWSS board has indicated it will not approve the change order.
Prather said the project is too important to not proceed and that he planed to approach the Scott County Fiscal Court and ask if they will split the cost of the increase. He is suggesting the city use part of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to fund its portion of the increase.
“I don’t think there is an alternative,” Prather said explaining his position to the council. “We need to do this to salvage a project that addresses our greatest humanitarian and environmental crisis.”
The mayor conceded approving the increase was awkward for the city as the mobile home parks rest outside the city limits.
“We’re involved because we own the utility,” Prather said.
Called the South Sewer Project, the project began as a way to provide sewer service to Georgetown Mobile Estates, a group of three large mobile home parks on the Scott-Fayette county line. The sewage package plants servicing the mobile home parks are failing and raw sewage has been found in Canes Run Creek which feeds into Elkhorn Creek and the water system that provides water for Georgetown. The project has since expanded to eventually be able to include sewer services to a new area on the bypass within the city limits, and eventually eliminate 7-to-8 pumping stations, which are aging and will soon have to be repaired or replaced, said GMWSS officials.
No vote was taken on the potential increase because the exact amount of the increase is still unknown, but Prather said he wanted to gauge the council’s position.
Prather also touched briefly on how the city may determine it will use the $9 million it is expecting from ARPA. Input will be sought from the public, including a public hearing to discuss potential projects. The city has until Dec. 31, 2024 to decide how the funds are used and the monies must be spent by Dec. 31, 2025.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.