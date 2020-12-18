SADIEVILLE — A price increase beginning in 2021 implemented by Rumpke at a special meeting Wednesday afternoon was approved by Sadieville City Commission.
The approved addendum to the city’s current contract would raise Sadieville’s residential waste service prices from $12 per month to $13.50 per month from Jan. 1, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2021. Afterward, the price would increase to $14.25 per month beginning in 2022 and $15 per month beginning in 2023. The contract would not need to be renewed again until the end of 2023.
The addendum was approved by Sadieville Mayor Robert Wagoner and the two city commissioners in virtual attendance via Zoom at the meeting, Victor Stanley and Debra Stamper. Commissioners April Cannon and Brian Reese were absent from the meeting and thus did not vote.
Wagoner said it was important to pass this now, as the city’s current contract with Rumpke ends on Dec. 31.
“We had an option that we could write an addendum to what they had,” Wagoner said. “We talked in length with our attorneys, they were fine with filing an addendum with this and just going forward with Rumpke as our waste services provider.”
Stanley concurred with Wagoner that the contract signing was the best decision for the city.
“I feel that this is the right decision, given the circumstances,” Stanley said.
Frances Richie, a Rumpke representative who attended the virtual meeting, said very little would change in Sadieville as a result.
“Essentially, you would be provided the same service that you had with us from the beginning,” she said. “It’s just a rate increase for the same service. You’ve been getting yearly increases previously, and essentially this is just the same thing. It’s a renewal of the same contract you had before.”
City Attorney Jason Obermeyer said everything seemed in order in regards to contract.
“I looked at the contract last night, and it’s fine,” Obermeyer said.
Despite this, Wagoner said he did reach out to Innovation Trash Service (ITS) and Republic Services to compare other options for the city, but neither offered residential pick-up in Sadieville.
“They do commercial, but not residential,” he said. “I had a conversation with (a representative) from Republic. They do not service residential in this area. They do commercial, but they said with just the amount of pick-up they have here in the City of Sadieville, it’s not feasible for them. They’d have to hire another driver, have another truck, the option is just not available to them.”
Kimberly White, a Sadieville resident who was in virtual attendance at the meeting, questioned the council on whether the nearby landfill in Georgetown has any effect on the rate. But Richie said it was irrelevant as Rumpke does not utilize that landfill.
Sadieville City Commission will have its next regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28 via Zoom.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.