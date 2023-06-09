STAMPING GROUND — Stamping Ground’s city commission met to discuss the upcoming fiscal year budget during the first of two bimonthly meetings on Tuesday, June 6.
The meeting opened with citizen concern about the implementation of an ethics board for the city. According to Stamping Ground’s code of ordinances, a board of ethics is required by City Ordinance 1994-12. It may consist of a minimum of one but no more than three members that cannot be a city officer or employee, states the ordinance.
No motion was made concerning the creation of a board or the selection of officers.
Following further citizen concern, commissioners moved to discussion surrounding the upcoming fiscal year budget. Financial Consultant Melissa Bayer presented the proposed budget. The proposed budget includes a decrease in the proposed revenue from property taxes. During the 2022-23 fiscal year, the city received approximately $60,000 in property tax revenue, compared to the estimated revenue of $73,500, Bayer said.
Estimated revenue from licensing and permits, intergovernmental revenues, and insurance premium tax also increased during the year. These were reflected in the proposed budget. During discussion, the revenue for county fire and training incentive was increased by $3000 to allot for an increase in the incentive and the matching forest grant applied for by the department.
Proposed revenue amounts for alcohol licensing and fees, police training incentives, and municipal road aid were proposed to remain the same as the previous year budget.
Last year’s budget was proposed as having a revenue of $591,712. However, with the changes made in the meeting, the coming fiscal year budget is projected to have a revenue of approximately $522,000. This decrease is largely a result of the lack of expected funding from the American Rescue Plan.
For appropriations, the proposed budget included an increase of $4500 to the general government fund compared to last year. This increase is to allot for a city clerk raise. The budget of the city’s police department was proposed to also increase to allot for payments for a new police vehicle and a cost of living raise.
Appropriations for the fire department were proposed to remain the same, while funds for the parks and recreation and streets departments were slated to decrease for the coming year.
No formal reading of the budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year occurred during the meeting. The budget is scheduled for a first and second reading before it is officially passed by the commission.
The commission moved to allow for the police and fire departments to have four credit cards through Central Bank with a combined credit limit of $7000.
“Long story short, we were going to get the four credit cards, two for each one,” said City Clerk Reda Conn. “The chiefs would have $2500 on theirs, and the assistants would have $1000 on theirs, for a total of $7000.”
In unfinished business, the commission moved to lease a new printer, rather than purchasing one. It is cheaper to do so, said Conn.
It was also moved by the commission to authorize Mayor Keith Murphy to sign a credit agreement with S&S Tire to open an account. The store is willing and able to mount new tires for the department’s fire truck, said Assistant Fire Chief Richard Pedicord.
Pedicord also discussed the Stamping Ground Fire Department Auxiliary’s recent all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast. The event raised over $500, “which puts them well on their way to securing their 501c3,” he said.
Economic Development Commissioner David Clark brought concerns relating to code enforcement within the city. There are four code enforcement cases open in Stamping Ground, Clark said.
Following the approval of minutes from the May 16 and May 25 meetings and the approval of Conn’s financials, the commission moved to adjourn the meeting.
Stamping Ground’s next city commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 20.