STAMPING GROUND — Stamping Ground’s city commission met to discuss the upcoming fiscal year budget during the first of two bimonthly meetings on Tuesday, June 6. 

The meeting opened with citizen concern about the implementation of an ethics board for the city. According to Stamping Ground’s code of ordinances, a board of ethics is required by City Ordinance 1994-12. It may consist of a minimum of one but no more than three members that cannot be a city officer or employee, states the ordinance. 

