Conversations surrounding Code Enforcement continued Tuesday in Stamping Ground’s city commission meeting.
Georgetown’s code enforcement has been helping the City of Stamping Ground spot potential properties, the commission said.
Currently, the commission is determining best practices to notify property owners and determine differences between what Georgetown enforces and what Stamping Ground should enforce.
Commissioner David Clark asked if Stamping Ground should have the same ordinances as Georgetown.
Stamping Ground mayor Keith Murphy said the city wants to work with property owners before sending code enforcement.
“We want to be able to talk to people that we know,” Murphy said. “Help them out.”
He continued saying it would be “poor form to sic code enforcement on (property owners)” without a chance to first fix the problem.
The city wants to “have a friendly conversation with them,” the commission said.
Edgewood, a neighborhood in Stamping Ground is seeing some issues surrounding the lack of sidewalks. Originally, the neighborhood was supposed to have sidewalks but they were never completed, the commission said.
“There is no accessibility in that subdivision,” said Commissioner Dale Perry. The only accessibility is by roadway.
These discussions raised some questions with some commissioners if Stamping Ground should adopt some of Georgetown’s building ordinances where building a sidewalk is required, they said.
Commissioner Jessie Zagaruyka said the Edgewood sidewalk issue is a big deal and needs to be dealt with.
Other topics discussed Tuesday:
— Buffalo Daze is on October 1-2.
— A business open house day for Stamping Ground was discussed.
— Scott County Sheriff’s Office will help patrol Stamping Ground more frequently, the commission said.
— Stamping Ground Fire Department reported 13 runs in the past month.
— Speed limits may go up in Stamping Ground, the commission said, as the state has the city on a list to remove signage that is not permitted.
— Stamping Ground Elementary has essays for the commissioners where student winners will be picked to represent commissioners, a clerk, a city attorney, first responders and the newspaper in a mock meeting to be scheduled at a later date.
—A city beautification project was discussed.
— Someone will be out to make sure the bike repair station in town is functional for the Horsey Hundred.
— Commissioner Perry wanted to thank the Stamping Ground Fire Department volunteers, noting this week as volunteer week.
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.